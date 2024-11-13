Trump names Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino to senior White House staff

Trump 2024 campaign senior advisors Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller are among four new cabinet picks announced by the Trump-Vance transition team on Wednesday as the president-elect continues to fill up his incoming administration at breakneck speed.

Scavino will return to the White House as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff. He was the director of social media for the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and has worked alongside the president-elect ever since, including serving as the White House’s director of social media in Trump’s first term in office.

Scavino "remains one of President Trump's longest serving and most trusted aides," a statement released by the Trump-Vance transition team.

Scavino was also held in contempt of Congress in 2022 after a month-long refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He claimed executive privilege and the Department of Justice refused to prosecute him.

Miller has been named as the deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor. Miller previously served in the Trump White House as senior advisor to the president for policy, where he helped craft many of Trump’s hard-line speeches and plans on immigration.

Since Trump left office, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisors fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech, religious freedom, and national security.

Miller has advocated for mass deportations during a second Trump term, during which he will serve as an assistant to the president.

The announcement came shortly before President-elect Trump met with President Biden at the White House.

Meanwhile, James Blair will be the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs. Blair was the political director for both the Trump 2024 campaign and the Republican National Committee, managing hundreds of staff and overseeing a wide portfolio of political operations and programs, per the statement.

Blair was key to Trump’s economic messaging during his winning White House comeback campaign this year, a driving force behind the candidate’s "Trump can fix it" slogan and his query to audiences this fall if they were better off than four years ago.

Taylor Budowich will serve as the president-elect’s deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

Prior to joining the Trump 2024 campaign, Budowich served in a senior role in the Save America, Trump’s leadership political action committee (PAC) , and as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.

Like Scavino and Miller, Blair and Budowich will also serve as assistants to the president-elect.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," President-elect Trump said via the statement. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."

