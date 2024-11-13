Ted Cruz gets behind Rick Scott for leader, in blow to fellow Texan John Cornyn

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced his endorsement of Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Wednesday morning ahead of the 9:30 a.m. leadership elections.

"This morning, I’ll be voting for Rick Scott for GOP Leader, as I did two years ago. In 2022, I helped lead the charge for Rick against McConnell & I’m proud to stand with him again.

"For 12 yrs, I’ve been unequivocal that we need to change GOP Leadership—and now we finally will," he wrote on X.

The last minute endorsement comes as a blow to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is from Cruz’s home state and also running for leader.

REPUBLICANS TO HUDDLE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS TO ELECT MCCONNELL'S SUCCESSOR WEDNESDAY

Cornyn’s office did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

On Tuesday night, after a leader candidate forum led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Cruz told reporters, "We had a robust and very substantive conversation."

However, he would not say whether he was decided on his vote or if he was planning to support Cornyn.

REPUBLICANS 2 SEATS AWAY FROM HOUSE MAJORITY, GIVING TRUMP LEEWAY TO IMPLEMENT AGENDA

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is also running for leader, alongside Cornyn and Scott.

Both Thune and Scott were endorsed by their home state counterparts, Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., respectively.

Scott is also publicly endorsed by Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Thune has the support of Rounds, Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cornyn has been publicly backed by Sen. Josh Hawley.

With three candidates vying for a 27-vote majority in the 53 member conference, it’s possible that the secret ballot election could advance to a second ballot.

If one of the candidates is knocked out on the first ballot, it is very likely that some candidates, even those who have endorsed others, will choose to back a different candidate.