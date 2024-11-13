Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Ted Cruz gets behind Rick Scott for leader, in blow to fellow Texan John Cornyn

Cruz shows support for Scott on his bid for Senate majority leader

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
GOP gains four Senate seats with Dave McCormick winning Pa. race Video

GOP gains four Senate seats with Dave McCormick winning Pa. race

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on the Senate and House balance of power on 'Special Report.'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced his endorsement of Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Wednesday morning ahead of the 9:30 a.m. leadership elections.

"This morning, I’ll be voting for Rick Scott for GOP Leader, as I did two years ago. In 2022, I helped lead the charge for Rick against McConnell & I’m proud to stand with him again.

"For 12 yrs, I’ve been unequivocal that we need to change GOP Leadership—and now we finally will," he wrote on X.

The last minute endorsement comes as a blow to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is from Cruz’s home state and also running for leader.

REPUBLICANS TO HUDDLE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS TO ELECT MCCONNELL'S SUCCESSOR WEDNESDAY

Cruz during a Senate hearing

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions U.S. Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe during a hearing about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, convened by the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees in Washington, D.C., July 30, 2024. (ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Cornyn’s office did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

On Tuesday night, after a leader candidate forum led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Cruz told reporters, "We had a robust and very substantive conversation."

However, he would not say whether he was decided on his vote or if he was planning to support Cornyn.

REPUBLICANS 2 SEATS AWAY FROM HOUSE MAJORITY, GIVING TRUMP LEEWAY TO IMPLEMENT AGENDA

John Cornyn, John Thune, Rick Scott

The new Senate GOP leader was chosen on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is also running for leader, alongside Cornyn and Scott.

Both Thune and Scott were endorsed by their home state counterparts, Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., respectively.

Scott is also publicly endorsed by Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Thune has the support of Rounds, Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Thune

Sen. John Thune questions US Trade Representative Katherine Tai as she testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP)

Cornyn has been publicly backed by Sen. Josh Hawley.

With three candidates vying for a 27-vote majority in the 53 member conference, it’s possible that the secret ballot election could advance to a second ballot.

If one of the candidates is knocked out on the first ballot, it is very likely that some candidates, even those who have endorsed others, will choose to back a different candidate.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics