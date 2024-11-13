'Keep our nation safe': Senators vow to ban pro-Hamas migrants from entering US with bipartisan push

FIRST ON FOX: Two senators from both sides of the aisle are introducing legislation, opposed by members of the "Squad," to explicitly ban any immigrants tied to Hamas or involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel from entering the United States amid continued concerns about terrorists entering the U.S.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., are introducing the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, which aims to prevent any immigrant tied to Hamas from entering the U.S.

While terrorist activities and ties are more broadly a bar to admissibility into the U.S. under U.S. immigration law, the bill would explicitly add a ban to representatives, officers, members or spokespersons of Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas, and anyone involved in the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

It would also add a clause stating that "any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, is inadmissible."

It would also make them ineligible for any relief under immigration laws.

It had previously been introduced in the House last year by Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., and had passed overwhelmingly in a 422-2 vote. It is likely to pass in the Senate, sending it to President Biden or President-elect Trump’s desk.

"Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has released nearly 100 dangerous individuals on the terrorist watchlist into the country, as well as illegal immigrants from U.S. adversaries like Iran," Blackburn said in a statement. "This common-sense, bipartisan bill would ensure that no migrant tied to Hamas and the horrific terrorist attack on October 7 is allowed to enter our country or receive immigration benefits on the taxpayer dime."

"No one who participated in Hamas’s brutal October 7 terrorist attack should be allowed to enter the United States," Rosen said. "That’s why I’m helping introduce bipartisan legislation to prohibit Hamas terrorists from being eligible to receive immigration benefits. I’ll always work across the aisle to keep our nation safe."

It is one of a number of areas of bipartisan agreement on immigration, where Democrats and Republicans can often be split. Other areas of agreement include tackling cartels and increasing staffing at the border to cope with the influx.

However, the bill did receive two no votes in the House when it was voted on by two "Squad" members. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, R-Mich., called the bill "redundant."

"H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law. It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe," Tlaib said.

"I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues," Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said.

Immigration is likely to be a top priority of the incoming Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to ramp up border security and launch a massive, historic deportation operation.

This week, he announced that former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan will serve as "border czar," and S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem will be his pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security.