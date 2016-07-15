Fox News Channel, FoxNews.com to present live coverage throughout GOP National Convention

FOX News Channel (FNC) and FoxNews.com will present extensive live coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC) from Cleveland, with special on-air programming and online coverage throughout the convention and nominating process.

Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Kelly File’s Megyn Kelly will co-anchor primetime editions of America’s Elections Headquarters live from Cleveland starting on Monday, continuing through Thursday. Coverage will be available on the network’s additional platforms, including FoxNews.com, FOX News Radio and FOX News Mobile.

In addition to on-air programming, FNC will present special digital coverage of the convention. Viewers can follow convention events on FoxNews.com’s Live Blog, as well as a Live Event Page. And special programs including Outnumbered (4pm ET) and Shepard Smith Reporting, (5pm ET) will be streamed online, available on FoxNews.com or any FOX News App. Late night show Red Eye (3am ET) will also feature special programming for the conventions online. And viewers can also follow FOX News on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat throughout the week.

Additionally, America’s Newsroom co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Martha MacCallum, along with chief political correspondent Carl Cameron, will lead coverage from the convention floor providing the latest updates and interviews with state delegates as events unfold.

FNC’s signature primetime line-up will telecast live from the Quicken Loans Arena all week starting with On the Record with Greta Van Susteren 7pm ET from the arena floor. Additionally, Bill O’Reilly will host The O’Reilly Factor 8pm ET live from Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief News Anchor Shepard Smith will also anchor FOX Broadcasting Company’s live convention coverage from Monday through Thursday, beginning at 10 pm ET.

FOX News Radio will also broadcast live from Cleveland leading up to and during the RNC with Jared Halpern and analyst Tony Sayegh anchoring primetime coverage throughout the week. Fox News Headlines 24/7, on SiriusXM Channel 115, will have live hourly updates, as well as interviews and special feature reports.