Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis defends AG Barr against accusations he misled Congress: He wouldn’t ‘violate his oath’

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis, who served with Attorney General William Barr at the Justice Department under President George H.W. Bush, defended Barr against accusations he misled Congress in connection with the Mueller report, saying he wouldn’t “violate his oath.”

Lewis described Barr as “a fine man” on “America’s Newsroom” on Friday. “He's an honorable man. He crosses t’s, he dots i’s. He is not the kind of guy that would come in there and violate his oath and do the kind of things that Jerry Nadler’s accusing him of.”

Lewis made the statements in reaction to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s push for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “complete and unredacted” Russia report. Nadler and other Dems say Barr has misled Congress and the public on President Trump's behalf.

Nadler, D-N.Y., issued a subpoena Friday to obtain the "complete and unredacted" version of Mueller's report, as well as the underlying materials.

On “Good Morning America” on Friday Nadler said, “Barr has revealed himself as an agent of the president, not the attorney general of the entire American people.”

In response, Lewis said, “I don't buy it one bit.”

He added, “You look at the report. Look at the Mueller report. Look at what Barr was actually saying in his four-page letter of a few weeks ago. It tracks very, very closely.”

“This isn't just Barr who’s coming out, pulling this stuff out of the air. He's got a team of dedicated professionals, lawyers. [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein also participated.

“All of this represents their collective best judgment.”

Lewis said he was “not surprised” by Nadler's subpoena, which reminded him of the “old days” when he was trying cases as a prosecutor.

“There was nothing, frankly nothing you could do that would fully please the other side,” said Lewis.

Lewis also weighed in Friday on Barr’s determination there was not sufficient evidence on the obstruction front, even though Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump committed this offense.

“In truth, this was Barr's ultimate decision,” said Lewis. “I mean, you've got Mueller, who is the special prosecutor. He is appointed and still works under the auspices of the office of the Department of Justice, so it’s Barr's ultimate decision here.”