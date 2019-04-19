House Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for 'complete and unredacted' Mueller report

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., submitted a subpoena to obtain the "complete and unredacted" Mueller report Friday, a day after the redacted version became available to the public.

"This includes, but is not limited to, all summaries, exhibits, indices, tables of contents or other tables or figures, appendices, supplements, addenda or any other attachments whether written or attached in a separate electronic format," the subpoena read.

