Former Trump aide Steve Bannon released from prison 1 week before Election Day

Bannon will resume is 'War Room' podcast on Tuesday after his release from prison

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Trump on whether Steve Bannon's imprisonment was 'politically motivated’: ‘Absolutely’ Video

Trump on whether Steve Bannon's imprisonment was 'politically motivated’: ‘Absolutely’

Former President Trump says Democrats have ‘weaponized government’ during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Steve Bannon, a former White House aide and longtime ally of former President Trump, was released from prison Tuesday after completing a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Bannon left the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Kristie Breshears told the Associated Press. He is expected to hold a news conference later in the day in Manhattan, according to his representatives. He will also resume his "War Room" podcast on Tuesday.

Bannon, 70, was jailed in July after the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to delay the prison sentence while he appeals his conviction.

JUDGE ORDERS STEVE BANNON TO REPORT TO PRISON

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon appears in court in New York on Jan. 12, 2023. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP)

A jury found Bannon guilty in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in Trump's reported efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Bannon told reporters in July he was "proud" to begin his prison sentence and described himself as a "political prisoner." 

STEVE BANNON ‘PROUD’ TO BEGIN PRISON SENTENCE FOR CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

Bannon press conference

Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Danbury, Conn. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., left, listens.  (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

"I am going to prison. I’m proud to go to prison. I am proud of going to prison today," Bannon said at a press conference held with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., outside the prison. "I am proud to go to prison. If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. If this is what it takes to stand up to the Garland corrupt, criminal DOJ. If this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it."

Bannon's release comes one week before Election Day, when Trump, a Republican, will seek to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and return to the White House.

TRUMP ALLY STEVE BANNON FILES EMERGENCY MOTION SEEKING TO STAY OUT OF PRISON

Steve Bannon, former Trump White House strategist, appears at Manhattan DA's office in New York

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the Manhattan district attorney's office to surrender himself to New York authorities, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A federal appeals court panel upheld Bannon's convictions in May. Bannon is now asking the full appeals court to hear his case. His legal team had argued that the congressional subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon also faces criminal charges in New York state court, where prosecutors allege he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Banon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. He is set to go to trial in December. 

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

