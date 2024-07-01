Steve Bannon reaches deadline to report to prison for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Trump , is scheduled to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve a four-month sentence for contempt for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed, but he later revoked his bail and ordered him to report to prison by July 1 after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions. The Supreme Court rejected his last-minute appeal to stave off his sentence.

In an emergency motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last month, Bannon’s new lawyer, R. Trent McCotter, accused the government of seeking "to imprison Mr. Bannon for the four-month period leading up to the November election, when millions of Americans look to him for information on important campaign issues," effectively barring him "from serving as a meaningful advisor in the ongoing national campaign."

"There is also no denying the political realities here. Mr. Bannon is a high-profile political commentator and campaign strategist. He was prosecuted by an administration whose policies are a frequent target of Mr. Bannon’s public statements," the motion said.

TRUMP ALLY STEVE BANNON FILES EMERGENCY MOTION SEEKING TO STAY OUT OF PRISON

A jury found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee, and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

JUDGE ORDERS STEVE BANNON TO REPORT TO PRISON

Defense attorneys have argued the case raises issues that should be examined by the Supreme Court, including Bannon’s previous lawyer’s belief that the subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before, and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon's surrender deadline is the same day the Supreme Court will release its ruling in a case involving whether Trump is immune from prosecution for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On Friday, the Supreme Court also ruled in favor of a participant in the Jan. 6 riot who challenged his conviction for a federal "obstruction" crime.

Bannon’s appeal will continue to play out, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created, effectively trying to deem the subpoena Bannon received to be illegitimate.

Another Trump aide, trade adviser Peter Navarro, has also been convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York state court alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. That trial has been postponed until at least the end of September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.