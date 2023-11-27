Former President Jimmy Carter will attend Rosalynn Carter tribute service in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter will attend the Tuesday memorial service for former first lady Rosalyn Carter, his wife of 77 years.

The Carter Center, an Atlanta-based non-profit founded by the former president, told Fox News Digital that Carter will attend the National Tribute Service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

Rosalynn Carter died in Plains, Georgia last week at age 96 after she was admitted to a hospice.

ROSALYNN CARTER CELEBRATES 96TH BIRTHDAY WITH HUSBAND JIMMY CARTER, PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM AND BUTTERFLIES

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," former President Jimmy Carter said at the time. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

She is survived by her husband , her four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Among the guests expected to attend the tribute service are President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton and former First Lady Melania Trump.

Former President Donald Trump was not on the list of guests for the invitation-only service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Carter Center on Monday released additional details about the tribute event, announcing that members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra would play some of Carter’s "most beloved tunes," along with performances by "family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood."