Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter will attend Rosalynn Carter tribute service in Georgia

Also slated to attend the invitation-only tribute service is former Fist Lady Melania Trump, but former President Donald Trump will not

Louis Casiano
Published
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96 Video

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

FOX News' Bret Baier reports on the life and legacy of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on 'FOX News Live.'

Former President Jimmy Carter will attend the Tuesday memorial service for former first lady Rosalyn Carter, his wife of 77 years.

The Carter Center, an Atlanta-based non-profit founded by the former president, told Fox News Digital that Carter will attend the National Tribute Service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University. 

Rosalynn Carter died in Plains, Georgia last week at age 96 after she was admitted to a hospice. 

ROSALYNN CARTER CELEBRATES 96TH BIRTHDAY WITH HUSBAND JIMMY CARTER, PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM AND BUTTERFLIES

US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter dance at a White House Congressional Ball, Washington

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and the late First Lady Rosalynn Carter dance at a White House Congressional Ball, Washington, D.C., USA, photograph by Marion S. Trikosko, December 13, 1978. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," former President Jimmy Carter said at the time. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." 

She is survived by her husband, her four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Among the guests expected to attend the tribute service are President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton and former First Lady Melania Trump. 

Former President Donald Trump was not on the list of guests for the invitation-only service. 

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter attend Former President Jimmy Carter surprise 70th birthday party at The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. Carter will attend a tribute service for his wife this week.  (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Carter Center on Monday released additional details about the tribute event, announcing that members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra would play some of Carter’s "most beloved tunes," along with performances by "family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

