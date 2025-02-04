Expand / Collapse search
Tulsi Gabbard advances out of Intel Committee in boost to confirmation odds

Trump's Director of National Intelligence pick, Tulis Gabbard, is one of his more controversial nominees

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
RFK Jr. moves closer to confirmation as Gabbard awaits Senate vote Video

RFK Jr. moves closer to confirmation as Gabbard awaits Senate vote

Fox News' senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'America Reports' to discuss the Senate Finance Committee advancing RFK Jr.'s HHS secretary nomination as DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard is set for a Senate select committee vote.

Tulsi Gabbard passed a key committee hurdle on Tuesday, and her nomination will now head to the Senate floor where she'll get a final confirmation vote. 

President Donald Trump tapped Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his second term. 

Some issues the nominee has been pressed on during her confirmation process are her past meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, her previous FISA Section 702 stance and her past support for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

'OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC': BIPARTISAN SENATORS TARGET FENTANYL CLASSIFICATION AS LAPSE APPROACHES

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.  (AP)

She faced questions about each in her hearing last week. 

Gabbard managed to impress some Republicans on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence with her answers, as both Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, revealed afterward that they would vote to advance her. 

ELIZABETH WARREN GRILLED RFK JR ON DRUG COMPANY MONEY, BUT RECEIVED OVER $5M FROM HEALTH INDUSTRY

Trump reaches for Gabbard at rally

Gabbard left the Democratic Party and endorsed Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., endorsed Trump's DNI nominee last month after she announced her changed beliefs about section 702, a critical and controversial intelligence gathering tool. 

He reiterated this support after her hearing. 

However, there were remaining questions about certain senators up until the committee's closed-door vote on Tuesday. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is one of the lawmakers that did not disclose how he would vote beforehand. 

Todd Young

Young didn't say how he planned to vote. (Alex Wong)

In a since-deleted post on X the weekend prior, Trump-aligned billionaire Elon Musk slammed Young as a "deep state puppet" in regard to his uncertainty about Gabbard. 

But the two seemed to patch things up on a phone call soon after.

SEN. TILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT ROLE IN PETE HEGSETH'S CONFIRMATION AFTER HEGSETH'S EX-SISTER-IN-LAW'S ALLEGATIONS

Elon Musk at Congress

Musk criticized the senator for his hesitance.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Young told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Senator Young and Mr. Musk had a great conversation on a number of subjects and policy areas where they have a shared interest, like DOGE."

Musk also shared on X over the weekend, "Just had an excellent conversation with [Young]. I stand corrected. Senator Young will be a great ally in restoring power to the people from the vast, unelected bureaucracy." 

