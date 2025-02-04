Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Trump-nominated former NFL player clears Senate hurdle, paving way for confirmation

HUD nominee Scott Turner will now head to a final confirmation vote

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
President Donald Trump sends strong message to Iran Video

President Donald Trump sends strong message to Iran

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran would be "obliterated" if he is assassinated by its hands.

Scott Turner, a former NFL player and Texas state lawmaker, advanced past a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday night, teeing up a final confirmation vote to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) later this week. 

The nomination cleared the procedural vote by a margin of 55-45, with two Democrats joining Republicans.

President Donald Trump announced Turner as his choice to be HUD secretary soon after his November election last year. 

BERNIE SANDERS, JOSH HAWLEY TEAM UP ON TRUMP PLEDGE TO SLASH CREDIT CARD RATES TO 10%

Scott Turner

Turner overcame a key Senate hurdle ahead of his confirmation vote. (Getty Images)

In Trump's previous administration, Dr. Ben Carson, a former GOP presidential candidate, led HUD. 

Turner notably played in the NFL for nine seasons after being drafted in 1995. The defensive back spent time playing for the Washington Redskins, the San Diego Chargers and the Denver Broncos. 

Donald Trump and Ben Carson

Carson was previously HUD secretary.  (Leon Neal via Getty Images)

After leaving the league, he ran for office in his home state of Texas, where he served for several years. 

In Trump's announcement, he touted Turner's work in his last administration as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC). He explained that the nominee "lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities."

TULSI GABBARD ADVANCES OUT OF INTEL COMMITTEE IN BOOST TO CONFIRMATION ODDS

Kennedy at Trump inauguration

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development nominee Scott Turner, Secretary of Health and Human Services' nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

"Those efforts, working together with former HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, were maximized by Scott’s guidance in overseeing 16 Federal Agencies which implemented more than 200 policy actions furthering Economic Development. Under Scott’s leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 Billion Dollars in Private Investment!" he added. 

Trump in the Oval Office

Trump has seen several of his nominees confirmed already. (Associated Press)

In Turner's hearing last month before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, he testified that he wants to fix broken policy areas and ween Americans off of government assistance. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He explained that it is his goal "to help people get off government assistance, become self-sustainable and achieve the American dream." 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics