Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Former House impeachment counsel announces bid for New York attorney general

Daniel Goldman announced Tuesday that he is running

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The attorney House Democrats brought on to lead their first impeachment effort against former President Trump is now running to be the next attorney general of New York.

Daniel Goldman made the announcement Monday, on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," appearing on the network where he served as a legal analyst prior to working for the House Intelligence Committee.

CUOMO CONSIDERING RUN FOR NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: REPORT

"I was on the front lines during the impeachment proceedings as lead counsel, and I’ve been on the front lines fighting for the rule of law and democracy my entire career," Goldman said. "And today I'm announcing that I'm going to run for attorney general of New York to get back on the front lines to fight these very, very important battles to preserve our democratic values, to preserve the rule of law, and to represent the people of New York as the people's lawyer."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, flanked by House Democratic Counsel Daniel Goldman, left, and ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., uses his gavel during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 15, 2019.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, flanked by House Democratic Counsel Daniel Goldman, left, and ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., uses his gavel during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Goldman says on his campaign's fundraising website that he is "not taking a dime from corporate PACs," relying on "grassroots support" to raise money. In a promotional video, the former federal prosecutor touts his record of taking on mob bosses and big banks, and prosecuting corporate fraud and insider trading.

NY AG LETITIA JAMES TO ANNOUNCE RUN FOR GOVERNOR: REPORT

"For too long, Wall Street has played by a different set of rules than Main Street. And so have some of our presidents," he said in the video, before running a clip of himself during impeachment proceedings.

Daniel Goldman

Daniel Goldman

If elected, Goldman could find himself squaring off against Trump again, as current Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization. Fox News reached out to Goldman for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldman is in a growing field of Democratic candidates now that James has her sights set on the governor's office. That field could include former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who the New York Post reported is considering running for the position he held from 2007 to 2010.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi denied that the ex-governor is thinking about running. Cuomo stepped down as governor in August amid multiple scandals, including sexual harassment allegations that were made public in a report from the attorney general's office.

More from Politics