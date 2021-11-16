Former House impeachment counsel announces bid for New York attorney general

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The attorney House Democrats brought on to lead their first impeachment effort against former President Trump is now running to be the next attorney general of New York.

Daniel Goldman made the announcement Monday, on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," appearing on the network where he served as a legal analyst prior to working for the House Intelligence Committee.

CUOMO CONSIDERING RUN FOR NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: REPORT

"I was on the front lines during the impeachment proceedings as lead counsel, and I’ve been on the front lines fighting for the rule of law and democracy my entire career," Goldman said. "And today I'm announcing that I'm going to run for attorney general of New York to get back on the front lines to fight these very, very important battles to preserve our democratic values, to preserve the rule of law, and to represent the people of New York as the people's lawyer."

Goldman says on his campaign's fundraising website that he is "not taking a dime from corporate PACs," relying on "grassroots support" to raise money. In a promotional video, the former federal prosecutor touts his record of taking on mob bosses and big banks, and prosecuting corporate fraud and insider trading.

NY AG LETITIA JAMES TO ANNOUNCE RUN FOR GOVERNOR: REPORT

"For too long, Wall Street has played by a different set of rules than Main Street. And so have some of our presidents," he said in the video, before running a clip of himself during impeachment proceedings.

If elected, Goldman could find himself squaring off against Trump again, as current Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization. Fox News reached out to Goldman for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Goldman is in a growing field of Democratic candidates now that James has her sights set on the governor's office. That field could include former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who the New York Post reported is considering running for the position he held from 2007 to 2010.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi denied that the ex-governor is thinking about running. Cuomo stepped down as governor in August amid multiple scandals, including sexual harassment allegations that were made public in a report from the attorney general's office.