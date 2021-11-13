Cuomo considering run for New York attorney general: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering a run for state attorney general next year, according to a report.

Cuomo, who was forced to resign in August after a report from current New York Attorney General Letitia James found he had sexually harassed 11 women, held James’ office himself before he became governor in 2011.

James plans to run for governor next year. Both Cuomo and James are Democrats.

People close to Cuomo have mentioned the possibility of a run for attorney general to Democratic officials and political insiders, according to the New York Post.

"People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there," a source told The Post.

Cuomo would be the biggest name among the handful of Democrats who are reportedly considering a run for New York's top law enforcement job. The others include a couple of district attorneys and state senators, two U.S. Congress members, a state Assembly member and a former state superintendent of financial services, according to political site City & State New York.

The former governor also still has around $18 million in campaign cash, the Post reported, far more than the $1 million James spent to win her election.

Cuomo sees himself as a victim of changing attitudes in the Me Too era and of cancel culture and considers James' run for governor as proof that her investigation was politically motivated, New York magazine reported.

He was also charged with misdemeanor forcible touching related to the accusations last month. Earlier this month prosecutors said the charge was "potentially defective" because it may have been rushed and didn't include a sworn statement from the accuser, according to ABC News. His first court appearance, initially set for this month, has been delayed until January.

"I don’t know what the future holds," Cuomo told the magazine. "I’m at peace. Look, it’s simple: I trust the people and the truth will out."

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi told the Post, "There is a ton of idle speculation out there and we can’t control if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads."