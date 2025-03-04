Far-left Dems plan protests, disruption at Trump's speech to Congress: report

Democratic lawmakers are planning widespread protests at President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, but party members are debating how far to go.

Many far-left Democrats are advocating for major disruptions at the event, ranging from outright walkouts to using noisemakers to drown out Trump's speech, Axios reported Tuesday. Some of the more moderate ideas floated reportedly include carrying egg cartons to highlight costs, carrying protest signs, and coordinating outfits.

"The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual and we would like to find a way — productively — to express our outrage," one lawmaker told Axios.

Other Democrats discussed plans to storm out of the chamber if Trump crosses certain rhetorical lines, such as discussing gender-confused youths.

Democratic leaders reportedly encouraged members in closed-door meetings this week to keep their protests civil, however, with many arguing that major outbursts would only help Trump.

"There are definitely a lot of constituents that really want Democrats to disrupt and there are constituents who feel like that just plays into his hands," another lawmaker told the outlet.

More traditional protest plans include the Democratic Women's Caucus encouraging members to wear pink, as well as women with the Congressional Black Caucus discussing plans to wear black. Other members have mulled wearing blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Protests at State of the Union speeches and other major presidential events have grown more common and severe in recent years. While Trump's Tuesday address is not technically a State of the Union address, it follows essentially the same format.

The president is scheduled to speak before all members of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital that the speech , themed "The Renewal of the American Dream," will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

Trump’s joint address "will be must-see TV," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years, and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway," Leavitt said. "In his joint address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and commonsense vision for the future."

The president will review his administration’s "accomplishments from his extraordinarily successful first month in office, both here at home and abroad," White House officials said.

