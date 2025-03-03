Trump to deliver first address of his second term to joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night for the first time in his second term and is expected to deliver a speech to outline his plans for the nation under the theme of "The Renewal of the American Dream."

The president is scheduled to speak before all members of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

The speech is not officially called the "State of the Union" because Trump has not been in office for a full year, though it operates in a similar fashion. The yearly presidential address is intended to showcase the administration's achievements and policies.

The president has been working at a breakneck pace to align the federal government with his "Make America Great Again" policies. The president took more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office on Jan. 20 and has not slowed the pace since.

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital that the speech , themed "The Renewal of the American Dream," will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

Trump’s joint address "will be must-see TV," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years, and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway," Leavitt said. "In his joint address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and commonsense vision for the future."

The president will review his administration’s "accomplishments from his extraordinarily successful first month in office, both here at home and abroad," White House officials told Fox News Digital.

Officials said the president will also discuss what his administration has done and continues to do to "fix the economic mess created by the Biden administration and end inflation for all Americans."

The president is expected to highlight the more than $1.7 trillion in investments made since he took the oath of office to bring manufacturing back to the United States, including increases in energy production, investments in the private sector on AI and more.

Also in the address, the president will push Congress to pass more border security funding to fund deportations and the continued construction of the border wall along the U.S. southern border.

On foreign policy, the president is expected to outline his plans "to restore peace around the world." A White House official told Fox News Digital that he will lay out his plans to end the war in Ukraine. He will also focus on the work of his administration to ensure the release of all hostages from Gaza.

The president posted on his Truth Social account on Monday morning teasing his address, saying, "Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is!"

When asked for comment on the president’s post, a White House official told Fox News Digital, "As always, President Trump will keep it real and speak the truth."

