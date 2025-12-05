Alaska Natives defy Democrats, champion push to revive Arctic drilling that Biden shut down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Democrats sounding the alarm of potential harms to Alaskan communities if their efforts were reversed and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) was further opened to energy development got a very different response than they may have been expecting from a consortium of local Natives.

Using the Congressional Review Act, the Senate voted Thursday night to pass a resolution from Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, that formally reversed a Biden-era rule restricting more than 1 million acres to development in the refuge, where Native communities like Kaktovik reside.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., notably spoke out on the Senate floor against the effort, saying that Congress rightly established the refuge in 1980 but neglected to properly protect the "very fragile ecosystem" there from development, calling it "America’s Serengeti."

"So far, we've been able to protect the coastal plain and keep it intact as it has been for millions of years, and many Americans had hoped we had moved on," Cantwell said.

Using "the Congressional Review Act to drill in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge (could) very well backfire on our drilling advocates. If Congress votes to overturn the Biden record of decision today, it would create legal and regulatory chaos, not clarity."

Additionally, several Democrats and at least one Republican supported a separate bill in April that would designate the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as statutorily protected wilderness, shutting out any development whatsoever.

"There are some places too special and too amazing and too ecologically and culturally significant to allow them to be permanently despoiled by oil and gas," House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said at the time as chief sponsor.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., also led that bill’s introduction along with Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania moderate from the Philadelphia suburbs.

Despite such claims that development would damage the land and adversely affect those living there, Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat (VOICE) — a group representing the communities in and around the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, were ecstatic at the Senate’s reversal of the restrictive rule.

"These joint congressional resolutions are a positive sign that congressional decisionmakers support our Iñupiaq self-determination," VOICE President Nagruk Harcharek said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Harcharek said that the vote is turning the tide on years of "lopsided relations" with Congress and the executive branch.

Our "communities are cautiously optimistic for the people of Kaktovik following this vote — supported by our local and regional leaders — in our Indigenous homelands ."

Kaktovik Mayor Nathan Gordon Jr., added that the "Kaktovikmiut" — the community’s residents — overwhelmingly support responsible development projects in their native lands because it provides a prime way for them to provide for themselves and their regional economy.

"Kaktovik is the only community within ANWR, but the federal government and Congress have disregarded our voices for generations," Gordon said.

A whaling captain who also attended a joint appearance in the region by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright also praised the news, crediting such officials for making efforts to engage with the Native community on issues that impact their lands.

"Moving forward, we are hopeful to continue this positive relationship built on mutual respect with both Congress and the executive branch," Charles C.C. Lampe said.

In a statement after the vote, Begich remarked that "America is strongest when Alaska is empowered to responsibly develop its resources."

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, also expressed the importance of listening to their state residents’ needs rather than the assumptions of the bureaucracy.

Murkowski said previous Democratic administrations "paused everything, illegally canceled every lease , and then rewrote the program to ensure that neither leasing nor development would occur."

"Their worldview was exactly backwards," she said.

"Today, we are on the cusp of righting this wrong, rolling back the lawless lock-up of ANWR, and unleashing good-paying jobs and opportunity for Alaska’s working families," added Sullivan.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cantwell, Markey, Huffman and Fitzpatrick for comment.