Former DC cop who lied about leaking info to Proud Boys leader gets prison time

A former D.C. police officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted on one count of obstructing justice and three counts of making false statements.

Shane Lamond, who was the supervisor of the Intelligence Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau, leaked sensitive information to then-national chairman of the Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio.

Tarrio attended Lamond’s sentencing and held a news conference afterward, calling on President Donald Trump to pardon the former officer.

"I ask that the Justice Department and the President of the United States step in and correct the injustice that I just witnessed inside this courtroom," Tarrio said, according to reports.

Lamond was convicted in December 2024 for tipping off Tarrio about his own department’s investigation into the destruction of a "Black Lives Matter" (BLM) banner.

"As proven at trial, Lamond turned his job on its head—providing confidential information to a source, rather than getting information from him—lied about the conduct, and obstructed an investigation into the source," U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said after Lamond’s conviction. "The intelligence gathering role that Lamond was supposed to play is critical to keeping our community safe. His violation of the trust placed in him put our community more at risk and cannot be ignored."

According to a Dec. 2024 press release from the Justice Department, Lamond and Tarrio were regularly in contact regarding "planned" Proud Boys activities in D.C. starting in July 2019. This did not change after Lamond’s department began an investigation into the Dec. 12, 2020, destruction of a BLM banner.

Despite the fact that Tarrio was considered the "prime subject" of the investigation, Lamond gave the then-Proud Boys leader "confidential law enforcement information." The Justice Department says that Tarrio passed the information to other members of the Proud Boys.

Weeks later, on Jan. 4, 2021 — just two days before the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol riot — Lamond sent Tarrio a message that was "set to self destruct" informing the Proud Boys leader that there was a warrant for his arrest. Tarrio, who was traveling from Florida to D.C. when he received the message, was arrested and pleaded guilty.

In D.C., the maximum penalty for obstruction of justice is 30 years in prison, while false statement charges carry a maximum of five years.