FBI's Kash Patel vows 'definitive answer' on top Jan 6 question is 'coming'

Various conspiracy theories continue to swirl around January 6 Capitol Hill riots more than four years later, but FBI director Kash Patel promised a "definitive answer" to one of the most pressing questions about the nation-shattering event is "coming."

"People have had questions about January 6th and whether or not there were FBI sources – not agents, sources – on the ground during January 6. And I told you I would get you the definitive answer to that. And we have, and we are in the process again of working with our partners to divulge that information, and it is coming," Patel said during a "Special Report" exclusive interview Wednesday.

Patel added the answer may "surprise and shock people because of what past FBI leaders have said about it."

Last year, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his highly anticipated report on the FBI’s Handling of its Confidential Human Sources and Intelligence Collection Efforts in the Lead Up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Electoral Certification.

According to the report, there were a total of 26 confidential human sources in the crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but only three of them were assigned by the FBI to be there. The report stressed that none of the sources were authorized or directed by the bureau to "break the law" or "encourage others to commit illegal acts."

One of the three confidential human sources tasked by the FBI to attend the rally entered the Capitol building, while the other two entered the restricted area around the Capitol.

If a confidential human source is directed to be at a certain event, they are paid by the FBI for their time.

Patel told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier the information from the DOJ IG report is "definitely a piece of the truth."

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray had testified before Congress prior to this report being released in December 2024, but Patel called out Wray for deflecting and giving a "D.C. answer" when pressed by lawmakers.

"Why it took a ton of time and questioning in Congress for the director to get that point is what I'm trying to eliminate from the FBI. If Congress asks you a question under oath, whether or not there were sources in [or] around January 6th at the Capitol, you as the director of the FBI need to know that and not deflect and give a D.C. answer. You have to be prepared for that," Patel said.

After taking the helm of the nation's top investigative agency, Patel has made transparency and restoring trust in the bureau a top priority. Part of achieving this goal, he said, is to give Americans the answers they "deserve."

Patel told Baier that there are "answers coming" in a number of other investigations, including the mystery surrounding pipe bombs placed outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee offices on the eve of the January 6 riot, the cocaine found in the White House during Biden's presidency, and the FBI’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russia connections in the aftermath of the 2016 election, best known as "Crossfire Hurricane."

