AG Pam Bondi puts ex-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on notice over her vow to ‘unmask’ ICE agents

Attorney General Pam Bondi put former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on notice Thursday night over her vow to "unmask" ICE agents.

During an interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Bondi reacted to a clip of Lightfoot talking about how she wants to create a real-time portal to track "purported criminal actions of ICE and CBP agents" and "unmask" them.

"This is the first time I’ve seen the Lori Lightfoot video was just now on your show," she told host Jesse Watters. "She will be getting a letter from us tomorrow to preserve anything she has done as well, to make sure that she’s not violating the law. It appears she is. You cannot disclose the identity of a federal agent — where they live, anything that could harm them."

Lightfoot made the comments on FOX32 Chicago’s "Chicago Report." She said she and other attorneys are creating a nonprofit called "The ICE Accountability Project."

Lightfoot said it would be a "centralized archive of all the purported criminal actions of ICE and CBP agents" that would spit out real-time updates to the public.

"We start the process of unmasking the agents," she said. She claimed she has a constitutional right to document what’s happening because they are on public property.

Bondi said it’s not just Lightfoot she’s looking into.

"Pritzker, same ball game. Nancy Pelosi got a letter today from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, so did Brooke Jenkins – that D.A. in San Francisco," she said. "We told them: ‘preserve your emails, preserve everything you have on this topic.' Because if you are telling people to arrest our ICE officers, our federal agents, you cannot do that. You are impeding an investigation, and we will charge them."

The letter Bondi referenced cites several federal statutes that criminalize assaulting, impeding or conspiring against federal officers. It also notes that the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates state officials cannot prosecute federal agents for actions taken in the course of their duties.

Blanche directed California leaders to "preserve all written and electronic communications and records related to any attempts or efforts to impede or obstruct federal law enforcement officials," forewarning that the Department of Justice will investigate and prosecute any official who violates federal statutes.

Bondi doubled down on the vow to charge them during her interview with Watters, saying: "If they think I won’t, they have not met me."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.