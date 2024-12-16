Strange laws in New Mexico, including trouble for tripping a horse

Every state has its own unique, rather strange laws that make you wonder where they come from and why they are still there.

Some strange laws in states have since been repealed, or were never true laws after all, and rather just rumors that have circulated.

Though, there are weird laws that can be found in U.S. states with just a simple search.

In New Mexico, some of the strangest laws include the playing of the national anthem as well as strict penalties for engaging in the tripping of a horse.

Read more about a handful of weird laws in New Mexico below.

New Mexico still has a law that prohibits duels in the state.

An ancient duel was a planned fight between two individuals who engaged in combat to settle a disagreement.

New Mexico is one U.S. state that explicitly bans duels in law.

Dueling law in the state is laid out in New Mexico Statutes Chapter 30. Criminal Offenses § 30-20-11, according to FindLaw.com.

In the law, the definition of a duel is described as consisting of a person "conveying by written or verbal message a challenge to any other person to fight a duel with any deadly weapon, and whether or not such duel ensues; accepting a challenge from another person to fight a duel with any deadly weapon, and whether or not such duel ensues; engaging in or fighting a duel with any deadly weapon; or aiding, encouraging or seconding either party to a duel and being present at such duel when deadly weapons are used."

According to the statute, those who break the law are "guilty of a fourth degree felony."

One head-scratching law in New Mexico is one that involves the penalty for tripping a horse.

The details of this law can be found in New Mexico Statute § 30-18-11, according to Justia.com.

"Unlawful tripping of an equine consists of intentionally using a wire, pole, stick, rope or any other object to cause an equine to lose its balance or fall, for the purpose of sport or entertainment," the law states.

Under the law, an equine is described as a donkey, horse, pony, mule or a hinny.

"The provisions of Subsection A of this section do not apply to laying an equine down for medical or identification purposes," the law also states.

Those who break this law will be guilty of a misdemeanor, though if the horse is injured as a result of the incident, the penalty becomes more severe.

"Whoever commits unlawful tripping of an equine that causes the maiming, crippling or death of the equine is guilty of a fourth degree felony," according to the law.

Many U.S. states have laws that revolve around the national anthem. New Mexico is one example of a state with such a law.

In New Mexico, it is illegal to "improperly use" the national anthem or the New Mexico state anthem, "Oh Fair New Mexico."

This law is written out in New Mexico Statute § 30-21-5, according to Justia.com.

The law defines "improper use" as "singing, playing or rendering ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ or ‘Oh Fair New Mexico’ in any public place or assemblage in this state except as an entire or separate composition or number."

Those who break the law are guilty of a petty misdemeanor.