Fmr House impeachment lawyer gets clearer path to House seat, as Dem primary opponent declines third party bid

Former House impeachment attorney Daniel Goldman now has an easier path to a seat beside the lawmakers he once worked for, as one of his opponents in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th district will not run with a different party.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday night, New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou broke the news to her followers that she will not run on the Working Families Party line, claiming she lacked the resources to continue.

At the same time, she lamented the ability of those with more money – like Goldman – to obtain their political goals.

"Since primary day, I’ve heard from so many of you asking me to run in November on the Working Families Party line. I am so incredibly humbled to be asked and honored by your confidence," Niou said. "The WFP has meant so much to me as a political home since my very first run for office. As a leader and as a public servant though, I want to always put our community first. I hope and pray that everyone who represents our people will do the same. That being said, enough of the absentee ballots have been counted and we are conceding the primary, and I will not be on the WFP line for the general. We simply do not have the resources to fight all fights at the same time, and we must defend our democracy now."

Earlier in the video, Niou referenced "what-ifs" that she said people have discussed since she lost the Democratic primary to Goldman by roughly 1,300 votes while outperforming current Rep. Mondaire Jones. Those hypothetical situations included progressives coming together behind one candidate and Goldman not having "limitless millions" at his disposal.

She went on to claim that Congress has "more millionaires than there are people of color or working-class people," and talked about oligarchy as being "a system where people with economic power use that power to grab political power, which they, in turn, use to consolidate even more economic power."

"Each of the candidates in this race raised critical issues that must be addressed in City Hall, Albany and Washington, and I learned so much from them during the primary," Goldman said in a statement.

A former federal prosecutor, Goldman is a Levi Strauss & Co. heir reported by Bloomberg to be worth somewhere between $64 million and $253 million, according to campaign disclosures.

Goldman has publicly supported the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act. His campaign has stated that, if elected, he will place his portfolio in a blind trust, which he did when he was a prosecutor with the Southern District of New York.

The attorney drew national attention when he joined the House Intelligence Committee's staff as a lead attorney in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.