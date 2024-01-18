Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida Senate passes bills seeking to expand health care availability

Bills would make it easier for foreign and out of state doctors to practice medicine in Florida

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida will seek to streamline regulations and offer incentives to help make health care more accessible under two bills unanimously passed by the Senate, votes that quickly pushed forward Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo's top session priority.

The bills passed Thursday would make it easier for foreign doctors and out-of-state health care workers to relocate to Florida and would create loan programs and other incentives to attract health care providers to underserved rural areas. 

Florida Fox News graphic

FL bills seek to attract more doctors to state. (Fox News)

SOUTH CAROLINA LAWMAKERS BRING BILL BANNING SURGERIES, MEDICATIONS FOR TRANS MINORS TO HOUSE FLOOR

They also seek to reduce demand at emergency rooms by strengthening hospitals' partnerships with urgent care centers.

Republican Senate Health Policy Committee Chair Colleen Burton said Florida is growing by 300,000 people a year, but the influx of new doctors and nurses isn't keeping up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have a city's worth of new Floridians every year and there's not a proportionate number of health care providers," she said.

More from Politics