Dem Rep Steny Hoyer, 86, to announce retirement after career spanning four decades

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland is expected to announce his retirement from Congress as soon as Thursday, Fox News confirmed, ending a decades-long career in the House.

Politico reported that Hoyer, 86, plans to step aside after serving in the House since 1981. The lawmaker teased a 10 a.m. ET House floor speech Thursday.

Hoyer, who represents a district stretching from the eastern suburbs of Washington, D.C., to southern Maryland, rose to become the second-ranking House Democrat under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Washington Post reported that Hoyer decided over the holidays not to seek re-election.

Hoyer is the third-longest-serving current member of the House, and his retirement would open a competitive Democratic primary for his deep-blue Maryland seat.

He has said he does not plan to make an early endorsement, according to The Washington Post.

Hoyer's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hoyer quickly climbed the leadership ranks to become the No. 2 Democrat after first coming to the U.S. House in 1981. He served as majority leader after Democrats swept to power after the 2006 election, and again in 2019 after they regained control during President Donald Trump's first term.

During President Barack Obama's two terms, Hoyer helped pass the Affordable Care Act and other legislation.