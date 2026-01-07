Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Dem Rep Steny Hoyer, 86, to announce retirement after career spanning four decades

Maryland Democrat has served since 1981 and rose to become second-ranking House Democrat under Pelosi

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Chad Pergram Fox News
Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland is expected to announce his retirement from Congress as soon as Thursday, Fox News confirmed, ending a decades-long career in the House.

Politico reported that Hoyer, 86, plans to step aside after serving in the House since 1981. The lawmaker teased a 10 a.m. ET House floor speech Thursday.

Hoyer, who represents a district stretching from the eastern suburbs of Washington, D.C., to southern Maryland, rose to become the second-ranking House Democrat under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The Washington Post reported that Hoyer decided over the holidays not to seek re-election.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN WHO VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP IN 2021 WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION

Steny Hoyer in the Majority Leader conference room

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 16, 2022. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hoyer is the third-longest-serving current member of the House, and his retirement would open a competitive Democratic primary for his deep-blue Maryland seat.

He has said he does not plan to make an early endorsement, according to The Washington Post.

Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer in 2023

Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer applaud as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters)

Hoyer's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Steny Hoyer speaks on Capitol Hill

Rep. Steny Hoyer speaks during a press conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Hoyer quickly climbed the leadership ranks to become the No. 2 Democrat after first coming to the U.S. House in 1981. He served as majority leader after Democrats swept to power after the 2006 election, and again in 2019 after they regained control during President Donald Trump's first term.

During President Barack Obama's two terms, Hoyer helped pass the Affordable Care Act and other legislation.

