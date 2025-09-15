Florida rep calls for firing, defunding of those celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., is asking Floridians to report those celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, saying such people should face significant consequences.

"Those celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk must be thrown out of civil society," Fine wrote on the social platform X. "I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation."

"If you are aware of anyone in the 6th District of Florida — or anywhere in the state — who works at any level of government, works for an entity that receives government funding (health care, university), or holds a professional license (lawyer, medical professional, teacher) that is publicly celebrating the violence, please contact my office," he said. "I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation."

FOLLOWING KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LAWMAKERS REACT TO LETHAL POLITICAL CLIMATE: 'VIOLENT WORDS PRECEDE VIOLENT ACTIONS'

Kirk's death has prompted fierce backlash from Republicans against those who have diminished the fatal shooting.

Some people have been called out on social media and even dismissed from their jobs over their reactions to the killing.

Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned military service members and the Pentagon’s civilian workforce that comments mocking Kirk’s assassination were being tracked.

"It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of Defense civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American. The Department of Defense has zero tolerance for it," Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, chief Pentagon spokesman and senior advisor, declared in a post on X.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JOSH DUHAMEL, JILLIAN MICHAELS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE

"We are tracking all these very closely — and will address [them] immediately. Completely unacceptable," Hegseth wrote in his own post.

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah said she was fired over social media posts related to the Kirk shooting.

"As a columnist, I used my voice to defend freedom and democracy, challenge power, and reflect on culture and politics with honesty and conviction," she wrote on Substack. "Now, I am the one being silenced — for doing my job."