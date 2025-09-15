Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Florida rep calls for firing, defunding of those celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination

Rep. Randy Fine threatens firing and license revocation for government workers and professionals

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., is asking Floridians to report those celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, saying such people should face significant consequences.

"Those celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk must be thrown out of civil society," Fine wrote on the social platform X. "I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation."

"If you are aware of anyone in the 6th District of Florida — or anywhere in the state — who works at any level of government, works for an entity that receives government funding (health care, university), or holds a professional license (lawyer, medical professional, teacher) that is publicly celebrating the violence, please contact my office," he said. "I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation."

FOLLOWING KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LAWMAKERS REACT TO LETHAL POLITICAL CLIMATE: 'VIOLENT WORDS PRECEDE VIOLENT ACTIONS'

Charlie Kirk poster outside the office of Rep. Randy Fine

An image of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in Orem, Utah, while hosting an event on a college campus, is seen outside the office of U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker; Getty Images)

Kirk's death has prompted fierce backlash from Republicans against those who have diminished the fatal shooting.

Some people have been called out on social media and even dismissed from their jobs over their reactions to the killing.

Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned military service members and the Pentagon’s civilian workforce that comments mocking Kirk’s assassination were being tracked.

"It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of Defense civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American. The Department of Defense has zero tolerance for it," Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, chief Pentagon spokesman and senior advisor, declared in a post on X.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JOSH DUHAMEL, JILLIAN MICHAELS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Charlie Kirk memorial in Berlin

Memorials honoring Charlie Kirk have been held across the country and overseas, including in Berlin. Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025 ( Ilkin Eskipehlivan /Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We are tracking all these very closely — and will address [them] immediately. Completely unacceptable," Hegseth wrote in his own post.

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Sept. 4. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah said she was fired over social media posts related to the Kirk shooting.

"As a columnist, I used my voice to defend freedom and democracy, challenge power, and reflect on culture and politics with honesty and conviction," she wrote on Substack. "Now, I am the one being silenced — for doing my job."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue