Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Florida

Florida Rep Byron Donalds vows 'I'm not going to be intimidated' after tense town hall

Donalds says during ‘Hannity’ appearance: ‘This is why Donald Trump supports me’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Donalds says he won’t be intimidated after protesters disrupt town hall Video

Donalds says he won’t be intimidated after protesters disrupt town hall

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., discusses protesters disrupting his town hall on 'Hannity.'

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds vowed to Fox News that he is "not going to be intimidated by any of these protesters" after he was captured on video shutting down a woman yelling about Israel during a town hall he hosted this week. 

Footage showed the individual being escorted away by security at Estero High School in Florida on Monday night. Donalds, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, is running to succeed term-limited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

"This is why Donald Trump supports me to be Florida's next governor. Because I will take the message of common sense and conservatism anywhere, any place, any time, in any audience. I’m not going to be intimidated by any of these protesters," Donalds said during an appearance on "Hannity." 

"Members of Congress should not be intimidated by these people. They want to shout you down to try to deflect and distract from their terrible policy and how they left America really at the bottom in the pit because of the terrible presidency of Joe Biden," he continued. "We shouldn’t put up with it. We should confront it head-on, and if they are going to be rude and disrespectful, then kick them out of the room, it’s that simple." 

FLORIDA PROTESTER SCREAMS AT REP BYRON DONALDS DURING TENSE TOWN HALL 

Donalds argues with anti-Israel protester during town hall Video

Donalds also said, "Local Democrats are being organized about coming into congressional town halls" and that he has never seen so many show up at his events. 

HOW DEMOCRATS INFILTRATED ‘THUNDEROUS’ GOP TOWN HALLS   

Republican town hall event in Florida

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., held a town hall event Monday night in Estero, Fla. (WINK News)

"That’s OK. If they want to show up now, you are going to hear the truth, you are going to hear the facts. You are not going to hear Democrat talking points. You are not going to hear spin, and they want to yell and be upset because they want you, quite frankly, to reverse course, reverse your positions, stand against things that are right, stand against deporting illegal aliens, stand against Israel," he added. "That is what they want you to do." 

"But when you don’t bend to their will, then they yell and they get upset like they did last night," Donalds said. 

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Donalds later shared the Fox News segment on his X account, writing that "ALL REPUBLICAN MEMBERS should hold Town Halls to confront them DIRECTLY."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics