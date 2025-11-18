Expand / Collapse search
Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins appears to take shots at Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds

Collins could potentially jump into the Florida gubernatorial race

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, who could potentially mount a gubernatorial bid in the Sunshine State, appears to be taking jabs at U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the candidate President Donald Trump has endorsed for governor. 

Collins — who Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped for the lieutenant governor role earlier this year — retweeted a post on X that appeared to juxtapose him and Donalds with the phrases "Tough as Nails" and "Soft as Soy."

"Hard times → Strong men," Collins wrote when retweeting the post. "Strong men → Good times," he continued. "Good times → Weak men," he added. "Weak men → Hard times." 

FLORIDA OFFICIAL CONFRONTS NEWSOM OVER CRASH TIED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins delivers remarks touting the state's efforts in combating fentanyl and other illegal drugs as Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at the FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Traveling around the state with ZERO record and nothing but an endorsement to brag about is not good enough," Collins declared in part of another post, in which he later asserted, "Florida deserves better and I’ve delivered."

Fox News Digital reached out to Donalds' campaign for comment.

REP. DONALDS: TRUMP HAS PROVEN HE IS THE ‘PRESIDENT OF PEACE’

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in the spin room ahead of the first vice presidential debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While interviewing Collins, CBS News Miami's Jim Defede asked the politician point blank, "Are you running for governor?"

Collins replied by saying "we are just finalizin' that plan." He later said "we'll put out our final decision here shortly. But we are really close to makin' that … final call." 

DESANTIS PICKS ‘THE CHUCK NORRIS OF FLORIDA POLITICS’ AS NEW TOP DEPUTY

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins watches during the United Football League's announcement of the expansion team the Orlando Storm at Inter&Co Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025 in Orlando, Fla. (Mike Carlson/UFL/Getty Images)

In addition to President Trump's backing, Donalds has also been endorsed by GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

Business tycoon Elon Musk has also declared that Donalds has his "full support."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

