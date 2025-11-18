Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins appears to take shots at Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, who could potentially mount a gubernatorial bid in the Sunshine State, appears to be taking jabs at U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the candidate President Donald Trump has endorsed for governor.

Collins — who Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped for the lieutenant governor role earlier this year — retweeted a post on X that appeared to juxtapose him and Donalds with the phrases "Tough as Nails" and "Soft as Soy."

"Hard times → Strong men," Collins wrote when retweeting the post. "Strong men → Good times," he continued. "Good times → Weak men," he added. "Weak men → Hard times."

"Traveling around the state with ZERO record and nothing but an endorsement to brag about is not good enough," Collins declared in part of another post, in which he later asserted, "Florida deserves better and I’ve delivered."

Fox News Digital reached out to Donalds' campaign for comment.

While interviewing Collins, CBS News Miami's Jim Defede asked the politician point blank, "Are you running for governor?"

Collins replied by saying "we are just finalizin' that plan." He later said "we'll put out our final decision here shortly. But we are really close to makin' that … final call."

In addition to President Trump's backing, Donalds has also been endorsed by GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

Business tycoon Elon Musk has also declared that Donalds has his "full support."