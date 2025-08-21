Florida official confronts Newsom over crash tied to illegal immigrant trucker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins on Thursday blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the deaths of three Floridians, allegedly caused when an illegal immigrant trucker who obtained a CDL in California made an illegal U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike and struck a van.

Collins declared his visit to California "isn't business as usual" as he prepared to depart for Tallahassee with Indian national Harjinder Singh in tow.

Collins claimed Newsom is the culprit for systemic issues, particularly on the illegal immigration front, that he said led to Singh wrecking in St. Lucie County on August 12.

"I don’t want to be here today. We're here today because of tragedy. Three Floridians' lives ended early. "Three lives lost because of Gavin Newsom, because of California's failed policies. We're done with that s---."

Collins said Singh illegally crossed the border, got a CDL in California and later could only answer three of 16 questions properly due to English illiteracy when he was interrogated by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) following the deadly crash.

"That thug fled back here because he knew these policies would defend him."

Collins spoke of allegations against Singh in the broader context of illegal immigrants putting citizens in danger.

"How many more lives have to be lost because of Gavin Newsom's failed policies? How many more lives have to be lost because of fentanyl, because of gangs, because of rampant disregard for American citizens?"

"The fact of the matter is Gavin Newsom continues to care more about tweets and what goes out on social media than taking care of the American citizens and the citizens of California," Collins said.

In recent days, Newsom’s press office’s official X feed has mimicked the "ALL CAPS," stream-of-consciousness style and at times verbiage – like "your favorite governor" – of President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts.

Newsom returned fire on X, with his press office's account claiming Florida "let a murder suspect walk."

"California police had to step in and arrest him, and now Florida’s new LG is staging a photo op to pick him up."

Fox News Digital also reached out independently for comment from the potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender.

Newsom's account went on to call DeSantis "Meatball Ron," and claim he "lost to Mickey Mouse" – in an apparent reference to the battle over the "Reedy Creek Improvement District" in which Walt Disney World sits. The district has special authorizations to self-govern in some ways, including maintaining its own highway network.

"[DeSantis] is now proving that California’s so-called ‘sanctuary’ laws actually work. Thanks, Governor."

Collins, whom Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed "The Chuck Norris of Florida Politics" for his eagerness to go into dangerous or tenuous situations like retrieving Singh as well as Jewish Americans trapped in Israel after the 2023 Hamas attack, said he was out of his element in the Golden State but undeterred from the mission at hand.

"This isn't politics as usual. I am not your run-of-the-mill lieutenant governor," Collins told reporters at Stockton Airport south of Sacramento.

"In the words of what I would say, some left-leaning Californians, I don't identify as a politician. I identify as a God-fearing, gun-loving, freedom-defending, one-legged, retired Green Beret," said Collins, a former Tampa state senator who lost his leg in the War on Terror.

Collins claimed Newsom had said he only came to California for the media attention.

"What a bunch of hogwash. I don't think he understands the first thing about leadership. Leadership is getting on the ground and saying the hard things," Collins said, quipping California is not a Florida Republican's "home turf."