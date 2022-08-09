Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report.

Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the warrant on the South Florida estate, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

Reinhardt spent 10 years at a private practice before becoming a magistrate judge in 2018, according to his career history via Bloomberg. He previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Reinhardt's ties to Epstein's employees were first reported by the Miami Herald after he became a magistrate judge in 2018. He reportedly told the paper that those he represented included Epstein’s pilots, his scheduler, Sarah Kellen, and a woman Nadia Marcinkova.

Trump announced on Monday that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant.

Michael Tabman, former head of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, told Fox News Digital on Monday that an FBI raid on the home of a former commander-in-chief and one who has indicated that he might run again is "unprecedented."



"We just haven’t investigated presidents after they’ve served their term," Tabman said. "But it is a huge move by the FBI in that the political sensitivities are clear."

