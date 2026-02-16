Montana governor launches sanctuary crackdown, probes capital city over ICE limits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A western state’s governor and attorney general are launching an investigation into potential violations of a statewide ban on sanctuary cities and sanctuary-jurisdictional policies, pledging zero tolerance for failure to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte told Fox News Digital that he and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, both Republicans, will investigate the capital city of Helena under SB 200, which permits civil legal action and enforcement of fines against jurisdictions found in violation.

"In Montana, we don’t tolerate defiance and we support our law enforcement officers," Gianforte told Fox News Digital.

"While the attorney general’s initial investigation will focus on the city of Helena, we’re really sending a message to all local governments across the state: If you are found to be in violation of state law, there will be penalties."

In response to Helena City Commissioners’ vote to prevent local coordination with federal immigration enforcement, Gianforte and Knudsen announced the decision will be investigated as a potential violation of the sanctuary city ban originally authored by state Rep. Kenneth Holmlund, R-Miles City.

Gianforte said he has "serious concerns" about the resolution’s compliance with state law and said that under the sanctuary city ban, no state or local agency may refuse to cooperate with DHS.

In a letter to Knudsen formally requesting his office’s cooperation, Gianforte laid out how "securing the border has been a top priority of President Donald J. Trump after the previous administration let nearly 11 million illegal immigrants enter freely into the United States under their watch."

He referenced Trump’s mass deportation efforts and said that it is unfortunate to see "recent events" elsewhere in the U.S. that have put immigration agents in danger.

In that regard, he described a recent Helena City Council vote as ordering local officers not to get involved in actions to assist other agencies nor to detain or stop a person based on suspicion of immigration law or status infractions.

"This resolution is clearly designed to obstruct federal law enforcement operations," Gianforte said.

Knudsen told the Flathead Beacon that Helena appears to be "thumbing its nose to the Montana Legislature" and must understand it does not make state law.

"I encourage [the city] to retain counsel [and] get a lobbyist…" he said in part.

A spokeswoman for the city of Helena told Fox News Digital it had not received any formal communication on the matter from Gianforte, and added that "as a general practice, the City does not provide comment on pending or potential litigation matters."

"[Helena's] resolution was drafted with careful consideration of applicable local, state, and federal law, and the City believes the resolution is consistent with those legal requirements," she said.

"The City remains committed to upholding all applicable federal and state laws.

Knudsen’s office signaled it is only officially looking at Helena, but local reports also pointed to concerns about Missoula — the state’s second-largest behind Billings.

A spokesperson for Missoula told the Montana Free Press it has never been and is not currently a sanctuary city, while adding that its police officers do not inquire about immigration status in public interactions.