Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Casey DeSantis

DeSantis celebrates end of 'witch hunt' as Trump DOJ reportedly drops Hope Florida Foundation probe

Florida governor's wife Casey DeSantis rumored as potential gubernatorial candidate after $10M controversy involving anti-marijuana PAC

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
close
Ron DeSantis calls Democratic pushback against Border Patrol 'unconstitutional' Video

Ron DeSantis calls Democratic pushback against Border Patrol 'unconstitutional'

Gov. Ron DeStantis, R-Fla., joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss an ongoing increase of anti-ICE rhetoric, protest and agitation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated how the Department of Justice reportedly decided to dismiss a complaint into the Hope Florida scandal that rocked the former presidential candidate and became a talking point for DeSantis critics.

The Floridian reported that President Donald Trump’s DOJ looked into the controversy in late 2025, but a source within the agency told the local outlet that there is "no predicate to open up an intake on this" and that "no further action is anticipated."

"The witch hunt against the Hope Florida Foundation was orchestrated by left-wing media and their RINO allies," DeSantis said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital in response to the report. "As we’ve said from day one, all agency actions were appropriate and legally sound."

"The Hope Florida initiative continues to be the most successful conservative anti-poverty initiative of any state in the country," DeSantis added.

TRUMP-BACKED DONALDS VOWS TO MAINTAIN DESANTIS 'TRAJECTORY,' TAKE FLORIDA TO 'WHOLE NEW LEVEL'

Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaking and pointing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the Justice Department for reportedly dismissing a complaint tied to the Hope Florida scandal, calling the investigation a politically motivated "witch hunt" and insisting the initiative’s actions were legal. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Justice Department has not publicly confirmed the complaint has been dropped. Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment.

The controversy originated after Centene, a major health insurance company focused on government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare, agreed to return $67 million to Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration to settle allegations that it overbilled Medicaid. After the settlement was finalized in September 2024, $10 million of the recovered funds was directed to the Hope Florida Foundation.

The Hope Florida Foundation then distributed the $10 million as two $5 million grants to 501(c)(4) organizations: Save Our Society from Drugs and Secure Florida’s Future, Inc.

Of the funds distributed, $8.5 million ultimately flowed to Keep Florida Clean, a political action committee known for its efforts to defeat Florida Amendment 3, which would have legalized recreational marijuana through a constitutional change. Casey DeSantis, the governor’s wife who has been floated as a potential candidate for governor herself, has consistently expressed opposition to the legalization of marijuana.

Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, has been outspoken about marijuana policy.

Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, has been outspoken about marijuana policy. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Critics argue that the funds that wound up at Keep Florida Clean, which existed due to a government settlement, should never have been funneled into a political action committee for political campaigning. 

The funds were originally unearthed by Florida state Republican Rep. Alex Andrade, who told Fox News Digital in June that DeSantis’ then-chief of staff turned attorney general, James Uthmeier, was allegedly the lead culprit of the movement of funds. 

Andrade noted at the time that he didn’t "see how Casey or [Ron] DeSantis are involved."

DESANTIS SIGNALS RESET WITH TRUMP AS FLORIDA BACKS ‘MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN’ PLAN

Trump’s DOJ reportedly dismissing the complaint is yet another example of the president breaking bread with a governor who was once a fierce opponent for the Oval Office. 

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in Florida

President Donald Trump talks with Gov. Ron DeSantis during a roundtable at "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DeSantis’s relationship with Trump has evolved since the two faced off in what was thought to be a toss-up GOP primary election for the White House. DeSantis’s highly anticipated run was stopped short just before the New Hampshire primary, with the Florida governor stating he didn’t see a path to victory. 

Rumors continue to swirl whether Casey DeSantis will enter the race for Florida governor in 2026, though Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has already declared his candidacy and received an endorsement from Trump.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

June 12 is the filing deadline to run for governor in the Sunshine State, should Casey DeSantis decide to enter the field.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue