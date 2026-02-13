Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Campus Radicals

Campus Radicals Newsletter: Antifa-linked group tells students to mobilize, college students fake disabilities

K-12 students are being given literature from an Antifa-tied group encouraging a 'political revolution'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Students protesting ICE

Students protest against ICE during a walkout at the University of Minnesota on January 26, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests and demonstrations continue around Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by federal law enforcement.  ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ANTI-WOKE WAVE: Tufts professor says students are ditching woke culture and finding performative politics 'cringy'

TRAINING GUIDE LEAKED: Scathing report reveals Antifa-linked org passing out material to K-12 students: 'Political revolution'

SIGN UP TO GET THE CAMPUS RADICALS NEWSLETTER

notre-dame-droneshot

 The campus of the University of Notre Dame is seen ahead of the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on December 30, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo: Nicole Abbett/NHLI via Getty Images/ EDITORS NOTE: Image has been created using a drone) (Getty Images )

FAITH VS FACULTY: Notre Dame student calls professor appointment a 'betrayal' over pro-abortion stance at Catholic university

'IT'S FRAUD': Cal State prof warns scrapping SAT in name of ‘inclusivity’ is leaving students unprepared

A young male student sits at a desk in a classroom with his face buried in his hands, appearing stressed and overwhelmed.

A young man sits at a classroom desk, covering his face with his hands as he appears stressed and overwhelmed during class (Canart7/iStock)

DUBIOUS DIAGNOSES: Experts rip college students as reports expose them for abusing system with fake disabilities

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue