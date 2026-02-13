Campus Radicals Newsletter: Antifa-linked group tells students to mobilize, college students fake disabilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ANTI-WOKE WAVE: Tufts professor says students are ditching woke culture and finding performative politics 'cringy'

TRAINING GUIDE LEAKED: Scathing report reveals Antifa-linked org passing out material to K-12 students: 'Political revolution'

SIGN UP TO GET THE CAMPUS RADICALS NEWSLETTER

FAITH VS FACULTY: Notre Dame student calls professor appointment a 'betrayal' over pro-abortion stance at Catholic university

'IT'S FRAUD': Cal State prof warns scrapping SAT in name of ‘inclusivity’ is leaving students unprepared

DUBIOUS DIAGNOSES: Experts rip college students as reports expose them for abusing system with fake disabilities