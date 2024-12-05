President-elect Donald Trump receives the 'Patriot of the Year' award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

President-elect Donald Trump accepted the "Patriot of the Year" award Thursday night at Fox Nation's sixth annual Patriot Awards.

Trump's year has been marked by a series of legal battles, two assassination attempts and a historic campaign that resulted in his victory in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The incoming president was honored alongside other notable recipients across nine categories.

Other awards include the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "Young Patriot," "Salute to Service," "FOX Weather Ultimate Patriot," "Service to Veterans," "Culture Warrior," "Bravery" and "Courage."

The annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards is a night to bridge political gaps, unite behind a love of America and celebrate America's everyday heroes. For more patriotic content and to stay in-the-know for future awards, join Fox Nation today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.