Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

President-elect Donald Trump receives the 'Patriot of the Year' award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

The incoming president was honored alongside other heroes at the sixth annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards

Madeline Coggins By Madeline Coggins Fox News
Published
close
President-elect Donald Trump wins 'Patriot of the Year' Video

President-elect Donald Trump wins 'Patriot of the Year'

President-elect Donald Trump receives the award for 'Patriot of the Year' after his historic election win at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

President-elect Donald Trump accepted the "Patriot of the Year" award Thursday night at Fox Nation's sixth annual Patriot Awards. 

Trump's year has been marked by a series of legal battles, two assassination attempts and a historic campaign that resulted in his victory in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

2024 Patriot Awards stage

Recipients were honored at Fox Nation's sixth annual Patriot Awards. (Fox News Digital)

The incoming president was honored alongside other notable recipients across nine categories. 

Other awards include the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "Young Patriot," "Salute to Service," "FOX Weather Ultimate Patriot," "Service to Veterans," "Culture Warrior," "Bravery" and "Courage."

The annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards is a night to bridge political gaps, unite behind a love of America and celebrate America's everyday heroes. For more patriotic content and to stay in-the-know for future awards, join Fox Nation today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant on the Fox News flash team with Fox News Digital.