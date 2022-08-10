Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden joins dad Joe for vacation as FBI called out for double standard after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Hunter Biden joined his father Joe Biden for a vacation to South Carolina just two days after the FBI raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Turley to Merrick Garland: Where is the Hunter Biden special counsel? Video

Turley to Merrick Garland: Where is the Hunter Biden special counsel?

Law professor at George Washington University Jonathan Turley says AG Merrick Garland' should have appointed special counsels to probe Hunter Biden, January 6th.

Hunter Biden joined his dad on an Air Force One flight to South Carolina Wednesday for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s alleged double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. 

The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation in whether Trump took any classified materials from the White House when he left office to his Palm Beach estate.

The younger Biden was photographed with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and his son, Beau, meeting President Biden at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The Biden then flew to Kiawah Island, South Carolina for a vacation. 

Their departure comes just two days FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The raid has prompted a flurry of unanswered questions about why the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland would take such a drastic step.

TRUMP POSTS CAMPAIGN AD-STYLE VIDEO TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOLLOWING FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO

Crittics of the raid pointed out what they call a double standard, given that Hunter Biden is himself subject to ongoing federal investigations into his finances and foreign business dealings. 

The federal investigation into the first son's tax affairs has reached a "critical stage," a source previously told Fox News. Officials are looking into whether to charge President Biden's son with various tax violations, possible foreign lobbying violations and more.

A separate source told Fox News that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month but said no charges have been filed.

The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by Trump.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

