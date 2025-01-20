Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Graham

John Fetterman and Lindsey Graham advocate for the destruction of Iran's nuclear program

Graham described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a 'religious Nazi regime'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are both calling for the destruction of Iran's nuclear program.

"I don't think diplomacy works," Graham declared during an interview on "Face the Nation," calling Iran a "religious Nazi regime," that wants "to destroy the Jewish State." 

"I am hoping there will be an effort by Israel to decimate the Iran nuclear program, supported by the United States. And if we don't do that it will be a historical mistake," Graham said.

LINDSEY GRAHAM DEFENDS KASH PATEL IN HEATED EXCHANGE WITH CBS HOST

Left: Sen. Lindsey Graham; Right: Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fetterman agreed with Graham's call for the decimation of Iran's nuclear program.

"One Hundred Percent," the Democratic lawmaker declared in a post on X.

Graham responded, "Spot on, @SenFettermanPA. You get it."

IRAN'S PRESIDENT DENIES CLAIM THAT IRAN TRIED TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP

Fetterman, an unwavering and outspoken supporter of Israel, has previously advocated for the destruction of Iran's nuclear program.

"Whatever remains of Iran’s nuclear program needs to be destroyed and I fully support efforts to do so," he declared in a tweet earlier this month.

SEN. DAVE MCCORMICK ‘OPTIMISTIC' ABOUT WORKING WITH SEN. FETTERMAN TO FIND ’COMMON GROUND': ‘EMBRACING’ CHANGE

Fetterman recently met with President-elect Donald Trump, later describing the meeting as a "positive experience."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

