Ferguson wins primary, advances to general election in Washington gubernatorial race

Democratic state attorney general Bob Ferguson took the most number of votes in Washington state's nonpartisan gubernatorial primary Tuesday. He will face Republican Dave Reichert, who placed second, in the Nov. 5 election to replace termed-out Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee.

In Washington's "top two" primary system, all candidates for congressional and state offices are listed on the same ballot. The two candidates who receive the highest number of votes move on to the general election, irrespective of their party affiliations.

The state's top lawyer since 2013, Ferguson is running on a platform of continuity and reform, and has positioned himself as a defender of progressive values in a state known for its Democratic leanings. He won with 74% of the vote on Tuesday night, and will square off against Reichert, a former sheriff and former congressman, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Ferguson’s campaign has been marked by his sharp criticism of his opponent, former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, on hot button issues such as abortion, as Ferguson has attacked Reichert for his previous support for a nationwide abortion ban as out of touch with Washington's values.

Ferguson’s endorsements include prominent state leaders like U.S. Senate Pro Tempore Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee.

Washington hasn't elected a Republican governor in 40 years, making it an uphill battle for Reichert in November.