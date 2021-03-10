Female aide says Cuomo aggressively groped her at the governor's mansion: report

A female aide alleges New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo aggressively groped her in a sexual manner after she was summoned to the governor’s mansion last year, a person familiar with the woman’s claims told the Times-Union.

The staff member had reportedly been called to the mansion to help Cuomo with phone troubles. They were alone in his private residence, and he shut the door, reached under her blouse and groped her, according to the source.

The Times-Union first reported details of the woman's accusation. Her identity has not been released.