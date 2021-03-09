Expand / Collapse search
Cuomo accused of touching aide at the Executive Mansion: report

The unnamed woman accused Cuomo of inappropriately touching her

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces sexual harassment allegations from yet another woman, an Albany newspaper reported Tuesday.

She accused Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at the governor’s mansion last year – after she’d been called there for work, the Albany Times Union reported.

The paper said it was withholding the accuser’s name "because she could not be reached for comment."

But she reportedly works as a staffer in the Executive Chamber, the state’s version of a cabinet.

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The latest claim is the sixth accusation leveled at the governor -- and the fifth from someone who was working for the governor at the time of the alleged incident.

Lindsey Boylan, 36, ripped the governor on Twitter after the Times Union report.

"When will our collective pain and trauma be enough?" she wrote, separately retweeting a message she shared over the weekend when two other former staffers went public with sexual misconduct allegations.

Boylan, a former aide and now a candidate for Manhattan borough president, leveled her allegations in an essay on Medium late last month. She accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without permission and making lewd remarks -- including suggesting they "play strip poker" one a work-related flight. Cuomo's office has denied the accusation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Lindsey Boylan attends The 9th Annual Elly Awards Hosted By The Women's Forum Of New York on June 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Women's Forum of New York)

Charlotte Bennett, 25, said the governor asked her if she had sex with older men and if she carried on monogamous relationships. She said the governor made her so uncomfortable during a workpalce meeting in June that she reported the situation and asked for a transfer. The governor has apologized for making her feel uncomfortable but denied any wrongdoing.

In this photo provided by CBS News, Norah O'Donnell, left, interviews Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, Thursday March 4, 2021, in New York. Bennett, 25, is accusing Gov. Cuomo, 63, of sexual harassment. (Adam Verdugo/CBS News via AP)

Karen Hinton, who has worked for the governor and more recently for his rival, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, told the Washington Post over the weekend that Cuomo had summoned her to a "dimly lit hotel room" in 2000 and given her an unwanted embrace. Cuomo's office has denied her claims.

And Ana Liss, 35, who worked for Cuomo between 2013 and 2015, accused him of touching her back and kissing her hand at different times, calling her "sweetheart" at work and asking about her personal life.

A senior adviser to the governor, responding to the allegations before they were first published in the Wall Street Journal Saturday, said it was normal to see politicians kiss both men and women as a greeting.

Another woman, Anna Ruch, 33, accused Cuomo of making unwanted advances at a wedding reception in 2019.

The allegations were sent to the state attorney general’s office, which has opened an investigation into the governor.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

