Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Federal judge rules Trump admin cannot block grants to LGBT groups

Pro-LGBTQ nonprofits win temporary victory as Trump administration prepares likely appeal

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge in California ruled on Monday that the Trump administration cannot enforce executive orders that require groups to halt programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion or acknowledge the existence of transgender people to receive grant funding.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar wrote in his order that a group of pro-LGBTQ nonprofits "demonstrated that they likely have standing to challenge" several provisions in President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which the groups argue violate the Constitution.

"These three funding provisions reflect an effort to censor constitutionally protected speech and services promoting DEI and recognizing the existence of transgender individuals," the judge wrote in his order. 

Tigar said that while the executive branch "requires some degree of freedom to implement its political agenda, it is still bound by the Constitution," and "cannot weaponize Congressionally appropriated funds to single out protected communities for disfavored treatment or suppress ideas that it does not like or has deemed dangerous."

NPR SUES TRUMP WHITE HOUSE OVER EXECUTIVE ORDER TARGETING PUBLIC MEDIA

Donald Trump

A federal judge blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order that restricted LGBTQ+ nonprofits and DEI programs from receiving federal funding. (Bill Pugliano via Getty Images)

Lawyers for the government say that the president is permitted to "align government funding and enforcement strategies" with his policies.

The concept of DEI is 'incredibly harmful,' says Doug Truax Video

Plaintiffs say that Congress — and not the president — has the power to condition how federal funds are used, and that the executive orders restrict free speech rights.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES AGAINST TRUMP ORDER HALTING SEX CHANGE PROCEDURES IN PRISONS

The plaintiffs include health centers, LGBTQ+ services groups, the Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender Historical Society and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. The groups are all recipients of federal funding and say that following the executive orders will prevent them from completing their missions.

Judge blocks Trump order that ends treatment for transgender inmates Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge’s order will remain in effect while the legal case continues, although government lawyers will likely appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics