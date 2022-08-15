Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lindsey Graham
Published

Federal judge: Lindsey Graham must appear before grand jury in Georgia election investigation

The judge said that the grand jury could seek information outside the scope of Graham's legislative duties, so he does not have immunity

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge has ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will have to testify before a special grand jury that is looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others violated any laws during Trump's efforts to reverse the state's outcome in the 2020 presidential election.

Graham had fought a subpoena from Fulton County prosecutors, claiming that as a senator he has immunity regarding being questioned over legislative acts.

In a Monday ruling, the judge said there are "considerable areas of potential grand jury inquiry" that fall outside that protection, and that senators do not enjoy sovereign immunity from being called by state prosecutors.

This is a developing story. 

The  Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics