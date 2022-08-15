Federal judge: Lindsey Graham must appear before grand jury in Georgia election investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge has ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will have to testify before a special grand jury that is looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others violated any laws during Trump's efforts to reverse the state's outcome in the 2020 presidential election.

Graham had fought a subpoena from Fulton County prosecutors, claiming that as a senator he has immunity regarding being questioned over legislative acts.

In a Monday ruling, the judge said there are "considerable areas of potential grand jury inquiry" that fall outside that protection, and that senators do not enjoy sovereign immunity from being called by state prosecutors.

