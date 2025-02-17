Federal judge skeptical of effort to block Musk's DOGE from accessing data, firing employees

A federal judge expressed skepticism of efforts seeking to bar President Donald Trump's administration from accessing federal data and firing federal workers when hearing remarks from the bench on Monday.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has yet to issue a ruling in the case, which relates to billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and their efforts to curb government spending. Chutkan says she will rule on the case within 24 hours.

At issue in the case are DOGE's actions within seven federal agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Education, Department of Labor, The Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation and the Department of Commerce.

Attorneys general from 14 states argue Musk and Trump's administration have engaged in illegal executive overreach, but Chutkan says she wasn't convinced so far.

"There is no greater threat to democracy than the accumulation of state power in the hands of a single, unelected individual," the lawsuit brought against DOGE states.

Chutkan says lawyers for the states have yet to establish that there is imminent harm that could be avoided by restraining DOGE.

"The things that I’m hearing are serious and troubling indeed… But you’re saying these are things that we’re hearing," she said. "I’m not seeing it so far."

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed lawsuit, joined by officials from Arizona, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, California, Nevada, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The group of states is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent more federal firings at the recommendation of Musk and DOGE.

Chutkan was not exclusively hostile to the states' argument, however, as she was also seen critiquing representatives for President Trump's administration.

"Nowhere have my friends offered a shred of anything, nor could they, to show that Elon Musk has any formal or actual authority to make any government decisions himself," DOJ lawyer Harry Graver said.

Chutkan countered, "I think you stretch too far. I disagree with you there."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.