©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Elon Musk

Federal judge skeptical of effort to block Musk's DOGE from accessing data, firing employees

Judge Tanya Chutkan says she will issue a ruling within 24 hours

By Anders Hagstrom , Bill Mears , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published
Kerri Urbahn says Supreme Court likely to side with Trump admin on DOGE lawsuits Video

Kerri Urbahn says Supreme Court likely to side with Trump admin on DOGE lawsuits

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss 14 states suing to block DOGE from accessing federal data as legal battles over President Donald Trump's executive orders continue.

A federal judge expressed skepticism of efforts seeking to bar President Donald Trump's administration from accessing federal data and firing federal workers when hearing remarks from the bench on Monday. 

Judge Tanya Chutkan has yet to issue a ruling in the case, which relates to billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and their efforts to curb government spending. Chutkan says she will rule on the case within 24 hours.

At issue in the case are DOGE's actions within seven federal agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Education, Department of Labor, The Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation and the Department of Commerce.

Attorneys general from 14 states argue Musk and Trump's administration have engaged in illegal executive overreach, but Chutkan says she wasn't convinced so far.

ELON MUSK DESCRIBES LIMESTONE MINE USED FOR PROCESSING FEDERAL WORKERS' RETIREMENT PAPERS: ‘LIKE A TIME WARP’

A federal judge has ruled against federal employees who sued the Trump administration over privacy and security concerns around a government workforce email distribution system.

A federal judge has ruled against federal employees who sued the Trump administration over privacy and security concerns around a government workforce email distribution system. (iStock/Sarah Yenesel via Getty Images)

"There is no greater threat to democracy than the accumulation of state power in the hands of a single, unelected individual," the lawsuit brought against DOGE states.

EXPERT REVEALS MASSIVE LEVELS OF WASTE DOGE CAN SLASH FROM ENTITLEMENTS, PET PROJECTS: 'A LOT OF FAT'

Chutkan says lawyers for the states have yet to establish that there is imminent harm that could be avoided by restraining DOGE.

"The things that I’m hearing are serious and troubling indeed… But you’re saying these are things that we’re hearing," she said. "I’m not seeing it so far."

Elon Musk at White House

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, on Thursday, Feb. 13. (AP/Alex Brandon)

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed lawsuit, joined by officials from Arizona, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, California, Nevada, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The group of states is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent more federal firings at the recommendation of Musk and DOGE.

President Donald Trump (left) sits next to DOGE head Elon Musk (right)

President Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk address attempts to portray a rivalry between the pair on a 'Hannity' exclusive, airing Tuesday, February 18. (Fox News)

Chutkan was not exclusively hostile to the states' argument, however, as she was also seen critiquing representatives for President Trump's administration.

"Nowhere have my friends offered a shred of anything, nor could they, to show that Elon Musk has any formal or actual authority to make any government decisions himself," DOJ lawyer Harry Graver said.

Chutkan countered, "I think you stretch too far. I disagree with you there."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

