White House

Federal climate website goes dark as Trump administration promises policy reset

White House reportedly shifts climate reports to NASA

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
The federal website created to host the U.S. national climate assessments, congressionally-mandated and peer-reviewed reports that cover the effects of climate change in the U.S. has been inaccessible so far this week.

A Fox News Digital review found that the websites for the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the pages for the national assessments were down on Tuesday without any links or referrals to other websites. 

CLIMATE LAWFARE IN BLUE-STATE COURTS COULD HURT US ENERGY CONSUMERS, EXPERT SAYS: 'HUGE EFFECT'

Donald Trump

In February, the Trump administration revamped agency websites to get rid of climate change-filled content. (Getty)

The White House said the climate-related reports will be located within the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) going forward. However, searches for the assessments did not bring anything up on the NASA website, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. national climate assessments, of which five have been created to date, are published every four years. Some scientists argue the reports save money and lives, AP reported.

NASA BACKS TRUMP BUDGET BLUEPRINT WITH $6B CUT TO AGENCY

Smoke rising from factory

The U.S. national climate assessments, of which five have been created to date, are published every four years. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo)

"It’s critical for decision-makers across the country to know what the science in the National Climate Assessment is," University of Arizona climate scientist Kathy Jacobs said in a statement. "That is the most reliable and well-reviewed source of information about climate that exists for the United States."

In March, President Donald Trump's energy chief vowed a reversal of "politically polarizing" Biden-era climate policies as the new administration approaches climate change as "a global physical phenomenon."

climate change protest european union

"It’s critical for decision-makers across the country to know what the science in the National Climate Assessment is," University of Arizona climate scientist Kathy Jacobs said in a statement. (Adobe Stock)

NAVY TORPEDOES BIDEN-ERA CLIMATE AGENDA TO FOCUS ON LETHALITY

"I am a climate realist," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said at S&P Global's CERAWeek conference in Houston in March. "The Trump administration will treat climate change for what it is, a global physical phenomenon that is a side effect of building the modern world."

In February, the Trump administration similarly revamped agency websites to be rid of climate change-filled content, amid a widespread rebranding of federal departments from content deemed as not aligning with Trump's agenda.

The White House and NASA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

