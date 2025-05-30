Climate lawfare in blue-state courts could hurt US energy consumers, expert says: 'Huge effect'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Climate change advocates are using "tiny jurisdictions" across the country to push their priorities through civil lawsuits, in an effort that could have significant national-level impacts on domestic oil production and even other industries, a conservative consumer advocate warns.

President Donald Trump has taken steps to unleash a sweeping domestic energy agenda, including through preemptive lawsuits in at least four states aimed at preventing them from suing fossil fuel companies over climate change damages. However, a wave of other mainly Democratic jurisdictions across the country, such as in Oregon, Colorado and Washington, are still attempting to go after fossil fuel companies, something consumer advocate O.H. Skinner warns could have "a huge effect" on not only the domestic oil industry, but also on other key economic sectors like car manufacturing.

"You really have to understand that these suits matter a ton," said Skinner, who is a fossil fuel industry advocate and executive director at nonprofit Alliance for Consumers. "If a court in Oregon declares climate change to be a public nuisance, and orders the nine biggest energy companies in America to stop the nuisance, they're going to unlock billions of dollars for their green initiatives, and going to be asking the court to prevent these energy companies from opening a new oil field, drilling, producing, refining, everywhere."

NJ LAWSUIT CLAIMING OIL COMPANIES CAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE DEALT MASSIVE BLOW IN COURT

Skinner is referring to an ongoing case in Oregon – Multonomah County to be precise, which is seeking $52 billion in their suit against oil companies. He also pointed out that several other "public nuisance lawsuits" across the country "are asking for national fixes from courtrooms in little, tiny jurisdictions."

"One county gets 50 billion. Another county gets 50 billion. What's their real goal? Bankrupting the energy industry across the whole country," Skinner said. "If they were to get such a win, it would start to have a huge effect."

Trump signed an executive order in April targeting state and local lawsuits against domestic energy producers, which, in part, instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify and take action against state laws and civil actions that burden domestic energy producers. So far, his administration has filed lawsuits against at least four states, New York, Vermont, Michigan and Hawaii, to block them from suing fossil fuel companies for damages.

WHITE HOUSE RIPS BLUE STATE DEMS USING 'LAWFARE' TO PROTECT WIND INDUSTRY

Skinner said that as a consumer advocate, he "gets really nervous" about these lawsuits because they don't just end with fossil fuels.

"They are trying to direct national policy through the courtroom, because they've lost in so many other important venues, like Congress or at the ballot box for president," Skinner said. "First they want to stop oil production, then they want it, then they're going to go and try to say that the car companies all have to switch to zero emission vehicles. And it goes on and on and on."

Our Children's Trust, an Oregon-based nonprofit that is currently litigating several state and federal-level lawsuits on behalf of youth plaintiffs over climate change-related matters, including one against the Trump administration over the implementation of his numerous executive directives on unleashing fossil fuels.

CLIMATE LAWFARE IS RUNNING INTO A POWERFUL FORCE LIBERALS DIDN’T EXPECT

"No president can act in ways that harm our kids or tell states they have to power their electricity grid with fossil fuels when wind and solar are the cleaner, cheaper, and healthier option," a spokesperson for the group said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What’s important for Americans to know is that wind and solar energy are not only the most abundant source of energy we have, but because of American ingenuity, they are also the cheapest form of energy today. It’s why clean energy was the fastest-growing energy sector in Texas last year," the spokesperson continued. "For families who pay the electricity bill, they will spend less for every fossil fuel we substitute with wind and solar energy. Even more importantly, medical doctors say we can prevent asthma in children, and create healthier communities for our kids. We all share the value of protecting life, especially our children's."