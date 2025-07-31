Appeals court blocks Trump from firing FTC commissioner in case testing president's removal powers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., allowed a Biden-appointed member of the Federal Trade Commission to keep her job, at least for now, as part of a lawsuit centered on President Donald Trump’s authority to remove members of independent agencies without cause.

A three-judge panel said in a 2-1 order on Tuesday that a lower court’s decision that Trump unlawfully fired FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter could remain in place and that her firing was squarely at odds with Supreme Court precedent.

"The government has no likelihood of success on appeal given controlling and directly on point Supreme Court precedent," the panel wrote, adding that "bucking such precedent is not within this court's job description."

Slaughter was abruptly fired after Trump took office, rehired when Judge Loren AliKhan ruled in her favor in July, and then re-fired days later when the appellate court briefly paused AliKhan’s decision.

The three-judge panel, comprising two Obama appointees and one Trump appointee, lifted that pause on Tuesday, which allows Slaughter to return to work. The Trump administration can appeal the decision.

Department of Justice attorneys had argued for the appellate court to grant the Trump administration a stay and keep Slaughter's firing in place, pointing to the Supreme Court’s decision to do the same in a recent separate case involving other independent agencies.

"The court’s reinstatement of a principal officer of the United States—in defiance of recent Supreme Court precedent staying similar reinstatements in other cases—works a grave harm to the separation of powers and the President’s ability to exercise his authority under the Constitution," the attorneys wrote.

Slaughter, for her part, said she plans to be back to work on Wednesday.

"Amid the efforts by the Trump admin to illegally abolish independent agencies, incl the Federal Reserve, I'm glad the court has recognized that he is not above the law," Slaughter wrote on social media. "I’m eager to get back first thing tomorrow to the work I was entrusted to do on behalf of the American people."