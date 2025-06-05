FCC Commissioner Simington expected to abruptly leave agency, potential replacement revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Federal Communications Commissioner, Nathan Simington, is leaving the agency, as revealed in an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

Gavin Wax, a 31-year-old New York native and outspoken political ally of President Donald Trump, is being floated as a likely replacement. He would be the youngest commissioner in U.S. history, and also the youngest presidential nominee ever confirmed by the Senate.

"Gavin Wax is being seriously considered by the White House to fill the vacancy that will be left by Commissioner Simington’s departure," a source close to the FCC told Fox News Digital. "He’s seen as a strong conservative voice on tech and media policy, with close ties to key figures in both the policy and political arenas."

Wax’s relationship with the White House goes beyond his role at the agency, as he previously served as President of the New York Young Republican Club, which holds an annual holiday gala Trump has attended in person and virtually in previous years.

The young Republican published an op-ed just last week touting the work of Vice President JD Vance and alluded to the goals the former Ohio senator would accomplish should he run for president after Trump’s term ends.

If selected, President Trump would nominate Wax, which would initiate the official senate confirmation process.

Simington’s term expired last year, but he was expected to remain as FCC Commissioner until the end of 2025. There are five commissioners that run the FCC. The most one party can have at the agency is three. With Simington out, Wax would replace the vacant GOP commissioner seat.

The FCC is responsible for regulation and oversight of all media, television, broadcast, and radio in the country, as well as internet access and broadband, national emergency communications, spectrum management, and consumer protection.

The agency was established as part of the Communications Act of 1934.

Fox News Digital reached out to Simington and the White House, but did not receive responses.

