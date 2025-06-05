Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

FCC Commissioner Simington expected to abruptly leave agency, potential replacement revealed

Simington's chief of staff would be the youngest presidential nominee to ever be confirmed by the US Senate

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
Published
close
FCC for years ‘walked away’ from enforcing the ‘public interest standard’ on broadcasters: FCC chairman Video

FCC for years ‘walked away’ from enforcing the ‘public interest standard’ on broadcasters: FCC chairman

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr discusses the fallout from the ‘60 Minutes’ interview with former presidential candidate Kamala Harris on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Federal Communications Commissioner, Nathan Simington, is leaving the agency, as revealed in an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Gavin Wax, a 31-year-old New York native and outspoken political ally of President Donald Trump, is being floated as a likely replacement. He would be the youngest commissioner in U.S. history, and also the youngest presidential nominee ever confirmed by the Senate. 

"Gavin Wax is being seriously considered by the White House to fill the vacancy that will be left by Commissioner Simington’s departure," a source close to the FCC told Fox News Digital. "He’s seen as a strong conservative voice on tech and media policy, with close ties to key figures in both the policy and political arenas."

Gavin Wax with President Donald Trump at the New York Young Republican Gala December 9, 2023

Donald Trump and New York Young Republican Club president Gavin M. Wax speak at the New York Young Republican Club's 111th annual gala in New York on December 9, 2023.  (WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

FCC PLANS MAJOR DEI CRACKDOWN WITH HELP OF CONSERVATIVE FIREBRAND

Wax’s relationship with the White House goes beyond his role at the agency, as he previously served as President of the New York Young Republican Club, which holds an annual holiday gala Trump has attended in person and virtually in previous years. 

The young Republican published an op-ed just last week touting the work of Vice President JD Vance and alluded to the goals the former Ohio senator would accomplish should he run for president after Trump’s term ends.

split photo of headshots of Gavin Wax and Nathan Simington

FCC Chief of Staff Gavin Wax and Commissioner Nathan Simington. (FCC/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. )

If selected, President Trump would nominate Wax, which would initiate the official senate confirmation process.

VANCE COMPARES HARVARD TO NORTH KOREA AS HE TAKES AIM AT SCHOOL’S ‘IDEOLOGICAL DIVERSITY’

Simington’s term expired last year, but he was expected to remain as FCC Commissioner until the end of 2025. There are five commissioners that run the FCC. The most one party can have at the agency is three. With Simington out, Wax would replace the vacant GOP commissioner seat. 

FCC sign

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., on August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

THIS LOCAL NPR CEO IS SPEAKING OUT AS TRUMP ORDER THREATENS FUNDING FOR PUBLIC STATIONS

The FCC is responsible for regulation and oversight of all media, television, broadcast, and radio in the country, as well as internet access and broadband, national emergency communications, spectrum management, and consumer protection. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency was established as part of the Communications Act of 1934.

Fox News Digital reached out to Simington and the White House, but did not receive responses. 

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics