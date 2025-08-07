FBI purges former acting director, agent involved in J6 prosecutions, with more expected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI on Thursday is ousting at least three officials, including the former acting director and an officer involved in the January 6 investigations, Fox News has learned.

Former FBI acting director, Brian Driscoll, is among those being forced out of the bureau, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News, along with Walter Giardina and Steven Jensen, the acting director in charge of the Washington Field Office who played a key role in the January 6 investigations.

The reasons for their departures were not immediately known, though one individual with knowledge of the removals described it as "retribution."

The FBI did not respond to Fox News's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.