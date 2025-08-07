Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI purges former acting director, agent involved in J6 prosecutions, with more expected

Sources describe the departures as 'retribution' though reasons remain unclear

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch , David Spunt , Jake Gibson Fox News
The FBI on Thursday is ousting at least three officials, including the former acting director and an officer involved in the January 6 investigations, Fox News has learned.

Former FBI acting director, Brian Driscoll, is among those being forced out of the bureau, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News, along with Walter Giardina and Steven Jensen, the acting director in charge of the Washington Field Office who played a key role in the January 6 investigations.

The reasons for their departures were not immediately known, though one individual with knowledge of the removals described it as "retribution." 

DOJ DIRECTS FBI TO FIRE 8 TOP OFFICIALS, IDENTIFY EMPLOYEES INVOLVED IN JAN. 6, HAMAS CASES FOR REVIEW

FBI Director Kash Patel

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrives for a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.  (Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The FBI did not respond to Fox News's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

