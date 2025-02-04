Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

FBI agents detail J6 role in exhaustive questionnaire employees 'were instructed to fill out'

The questionnaire was included in a lawsuit filed by nine former FBI agents, and independently confirmed to Fox News.

By Breanne Deppisch , Jake Gibson , David Spunt Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: A questionnaire that employees with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say was sent to thousands of people in the agency's ranks this month asked detailed questions about any role agents may have played in the investigation into the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots — ranging from whether they testified in any criminal trials to when they last participated in investigation-related activity.

The questionnaire was included in a lawsuit filed by nine current FBI agents and employees in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

The White House and Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

FBI AGENTS GROUP TELLS CONGRESS TO TAKE URGENT ACTION TO PROTECT AGAINST POLITICIZATION 

Questions ranged from agents' participation in any grand jury subpoenas, whether the agents worked or responded to leads from another FBI field office, or if they worked as a case agent for investigations.

Former Justice Department officials have cited concerns that the probe or any retaliatory measures carried out as a result could have a chilling effect on the work of the FBI, including its more than 52 separate field offices.

But one retired FBI agent urged calm, noting to Fox News that the acting director and deputy director of the FBI still remain in place. This person also stressed that the Jan. 6 investigation and the FBI personnel involved in investigating each case "fully followed Bureau and DOJ guidelines," and that violations of federal statutes were "proven beyond a reasonable doubt in federal courts of law."

President Donald Trump declined to answer questions on Monday over whether his administration would remove FBI employees involved in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, telling reporters only that he believes the bureau is "corrupt" and that his nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, will "straighten it out."can

To date, there are no known plans to conduct sweeping removals or take punitive action against the agents involved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates. 

