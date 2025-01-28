White House press secretary defends Trump's firing of inspectors general

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday defended the legality of President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of at least 17 inspectors general, telling reporters that the administration is confident that the oustings, ordered across nearly every major federal agency, would survive any potential challenges in court.

Speaking to reporters for the first time from the podium of the James S. Brady briefing room, Leavitt defended Trump's decision to fire, without warning, the inspectors general of nearly every Cabinet-level agency— an abrupt and unprecedented purge that shocked many outside observers.

Asked about the terminations Tuesday, Leavitt doubled down on Trump's argument that the president is well within his power to fire the independent watchdogs, regardless of their Senate-confirmed status.

Trump's firings of the inspectors general included watchdogs for the Departments of Defense, State, Transportation, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Energy, Commerce, as well as the EPA, among others.

"It is the belief of this White House and the White House counsel's office that the president was within his executive authority" to do so, Leavitt said Tuesday.

Trump, she added, "is the executive of the executive branch, and therefore he has the power to fire anyone within the executive branch that he wishes to."

Leavitt then referenced a 2020 Supreme Court decision, Seila Law LLC v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which ruled that the CFPB's agency structure violates the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution.

"I would advise you to look at that case, and that's the legality that this White House was resting on," Leavitt said.

Asked by the reporter whether the Trump administration believed its order would survive a lawsuit or court challenge from the former inspectors general, Leavitt responded affirmatively.

"We will win in court," she said decisively, before moving on.

The remarks come as Trump's Friday night terminations have sparked deep concern from lawmakers. The terminations were criticized by Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who noted that the role of the independent watchdogs was created for the express purpose of identifying and rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct.

Many of the individuals fired were also installed during Trump's first term.

Lawmakers have noted that Trump ordered the terminations without notifying Congress of his intent to do so at least 30 days in advance, as required for the Senate-confirmed roles.

A group of House Democrats criticized the action in a letter this week as "unethical," arbitrary, and illegal .

"Firing inspectors general without due cause is antithetical to good government, undermines the proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and degrades the federal government’s ability to function effectively and efficiently," reads the letter, signed by Reps. Jamie Raskin, Maxine Waters, Adam Smith, Bennie Thompson, and Gregory Meeks, among others.

Tuesday's briefing is the first conducted by Leavitt as White House press secretary. At 27, she is the youngest person in White House history to serve in the role.

It is unclear how often Leavitt will hold press briefings.

Her role was announced by Trump in November, who praised the "phenomenal job" she did as his campaign and transition spokesperson.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said in a statement announcing her role. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again."

Trump's first term saw a revolving door of White House advisers and communications aides, who struggled at times to communicate the views of a president who frequently opted to share his views directly via public rallies, briefings, and via social media posts.

This prompted high-profile clashes with the individuals tasked with officially communicating his views.

Trump's most recent White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, did not hold a single press briefing during her time in office. Famously, former White House communications aide Anthony Scaramucci served in his post for a tenure of just 11 days.