FBI closed DEI office in December, agency says

President-elect Trump will take office on Monday

Kelley Kramer By Kelley Kramer , Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Civil rights and criminal defense attorney David Schoen comments on President-elect Donald Trump’s key nominees and discusses the future of the FBI and Justice Department on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin.’

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI has closed its DEI office, Fox News can confirm. 

"In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024," the agency told Fox News Digital on Thursday. 

The agency didn't specify why it had closed the office, although many Republicans have been critical of it prioritizing DEI, saying that had overshadowed national security. 

Earlier this month, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray claiming that "radical" DEI practices had "endangered" Americans following the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.

IS DEI DYING? HERE'S THE LIST OF COMPANIES THAT HAVE ROLLED BACK THE ‘WOKE’ POLICIES

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Washington, DC

The J. Edgar Hoover building, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters, is photographed on October 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

"I am deeply concerned that—under your leadership—the Bureau has prioritized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives over its core mission of protecting the American people," Balckburn wrote in the Jan. 3 letter after referencing the attack. 

The FBI page on diversity and inclusion – that was still on its website as of Thursday – says the agency is "committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce. In 2015, the FBI added diversity as one of the organization's core values.

It continued: "We believe that differences in thought and belief, in race and religion, in orientation, and in ability contribute to more effective decision making, drive innovation, and enhance the employee experience. We know that a more diverse workforce allows us to connect with and maintain the trust of the American people. We also understand we have work to do. We stand committed, as today’s FBI, to fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity." 

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker told Fox News Digital: "I appreciate all forms of diversity. Make no mistake of that. What I do not appreciate is when there is a constant push for social justice weaponization at the FBI whose top priorities are to protect the American people and uphold the constitution."  

This is President Biden's last week in office. President-elect Trump will take office on Monday. 

