GOP attorneys general offer support for Trump FBI pick Kash Patel, urge senators to do the same

FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of Republican state attorneys general are backing Kash Patel, whom President-elect Trump has chosen to lead the FBI in his next administration.

In a letter to incoming Senate Republican leader John Thune, R-S.D., who currently serves as Senate minority whip, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., 24 Republican attorneys general advocated for Patel to be the next FBI director.

MANCHIN, SINEMA TANK SCHUMER LAME-DUCK EFFORT TO SECURE DEM MAJORITY ON TOP LABOR BOARD

"Kash Patel is the leader that the Federal Bureau of Investigation needs. The FBI has long been a beacon for hardworking and impressive investigators – but their leadership has failed both those brave men and women as well as the country. The FBI needs a smart, competent, reformer as its leader. Mr. Patel is the man for the job," the letter of support read.

Signers included Brenna Bird of Iowa, Steve Marshall of Alabama, Todd Rokita of Indiana, Treg Taylor of Alaska, Kris Kobach of Kansas, Tim Griffin of Arkansas, Liz Murrill of Louisiana, Ashley Moody of Florida, Lynn Fitch of Mississippi, Chris Carr of Georgia, Andrew T. Bailey of Missouri, Raúl R. Labrador of Idaho, Austin Knudsen of Montana, Mike Hilgers of Nebraska, Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Drew Wrigley of North Dakota, Ken Paxton of Texas, Dave Yost of Ohio, Sean D. Reyes of Utah, Gentner Drummond of Oklahoma, Jason S. Miyares of Virginia, Alan Wilson of South Carolina, Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia and Marty Jackley of South Dakota.

MCCONNELL'S SENATE MONEY MACHINE MAKES TRANSITION TO THUNE AS NEW ERA BEGINS

"As Attorneys General for our respective States familiar with the operations of justice departments, we have in the past weighed in on past nominees for the United States Department of Justice positions or when our own colleagues have been nominated," the attorneys general said. "And we take the rule of law seriously. Many of us are also the chief law enforcement officers in our States – and we all partner with the federal government and FBI when needed to ensure justice is done. That the FBI is run well is important to us – and who runs the FBI is important to us, too."

Neither Thune nor Schumer immediately provided comment to Fox News Digital.

'EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED': TRUMP TRANSITION ROLLS OUT VIDEO HYPING HEGSETH AMID CAPITOL HILL MEETINGS

According to the state officials, "Americans have a crisis in confidence in FBI’s leadership. Years of scandal, including baseless investigations into President Trump have shaken the nation’s trust in the agency. Rather than focusing on investigating crime and America’s domestic threats, the FBI seems oddly focused on investigating President Trump. It is time for a leader to refocus the FBI on its core mission."

The letter was sent to Thune and Schumer just over an hour before FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that he would be resigning ahead of the Trump administration.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray said at a town hall in Washington, D.C. "My goal is to keep the focus on our mission – the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

RACHEL MORIN'S MOM PLEADS SENATORS 'HEAR OUR CRIES FOR HELP' IN MASS DEPORTATIONS HEARING TESTIMONY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His choice to leave at the end of President Biden's term puts even more urgency behind the Trump team's effort to get Patel confirmed.

Patel has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill and meeting with Republican senators as he looks to shore up necessary support.