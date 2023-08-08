Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI
Published

Ex-FBI leader involved in Trump-Russia probe may change plea in charges for working with Russian oligarch

A federal judge said Monday that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for August 15

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former FBI agent accused by U.S. prosecutors of working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch may now plead guilty to evading U.S. sanctions and money laundering after initially entering a not guilty plea.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden in Manhattan wrote in a brief order filed Monday that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for August 15 for 54-year-old Charles McGonigal, Reuters reported. 

McGonigal, who retired in 2018, was the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division in New York and was involved in the probe into former President Trump's ties to Russia.

The former FBI official previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, money laundering, conspiring to commit money laundering and conspiring to violate federal law against doing business with sanctioned individuals in connection with his work for sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

RETIRED FBI COUNTERINTEL AGENT REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE ARRESTED FOR TIES TO RUSSIA

McGonigal swarmed by reporters

A former FBI agent accused by U.S. prosecutors of working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch may change his plea to guilty on criminal charges including evading U.S. sanctions and money laundering. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Prosecutors arrested McGonigal in January for allegedly receiving concealed payments from Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminum company Rusal, in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch and unsuccessfully pushing to lift U.S. sanctions on Deripaska in 2019. He has been free on a $500,000 bond since his arrest.

McGonigal was legally required to report his contact with foreign officials to the agency, but allegedly hid the ties and instead pursued business and overseas travel conflicting with his work.

The charges against McGonigal came as U.S. prosecutors increased efforts to enforce sanctions on Russian officials and monitor their alleged enablers because of Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Deripaska was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by the U.S. in 2018 over allegations Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Deripaska and the Kremlin have denied any meddling in the election.

FBI FINDS 200 VICTIMS OF SEX TRAFFICKING, 59 MISSING CHILDREN IN NATIONWIDE OPERATION

McGonigal leaves federal court in NYC

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden in Manhattan wrote in a brief order filed Monday that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for August 15. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

McGonigal reportedly played a central role in the investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign's connection to Russia.

While serving as chief of the cybercrimes section at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., McGonigal was reportedly one of the first bureau officials to learn former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos allegedly boasted that he knew Russians had information on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, launching the Russian election interference probe.

Reuters and Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

More from Politics